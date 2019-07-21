The Definitive Guide to Sexting

Sending the sexiest text is a difficult game, but it’s one I excel at. And lucky for you ladies, I’m here to help and tell you my best-kept, juiciest, sexting secrets. Use these tips and believe me, the men will come running!

1. If there’s one thing I know about guys, it’s that they don’t like words

Luckily, a picture says 1000 words without really using any. And this rings especially true if you send a picture of your big toe. The big toe may not seem like the sexiest body part, but it totally is. It’s the boldest body part. A big toe doesn’t take any crap. It says “I’m a big toe and I’m not changing for anyone!” Guys love this brazen confidence.

2. Tempt him with more

Send him a pic of the other big toe with the line, “There’s two where that came from.” This reminds him that you are most definitely a human. A human with two, sexy big toes.

3. Don’t use wordplay

Guys won’t get it. They aren’t clever. Stick to factual, simple statements such as, “Me like kiss” or “I horny.” These may seem juvenile and unintelligent, but that’s what men are and that’s what they want. Cater to their simple and stupid needs. It’s a major turn-on, or “Me have boner” as guys would say.

4. DO bring food into it

It’s true when they say, “Food is the way to a man’s heart.” And nothing gets a guy more in the mood than a picture of a corned beef sandwich. Corned beef is the sexual equivalent of foreplay.

5. DON’T bring animals into the picture

You may think it’s cute to take a picture with say, an adorable dog or a cute kitten, but DO NOT do it. I repeat, DO NOT!! Your looks can’t compete with that amount of cuteness. The next thing you know, the guy you’re texting will be asking for the number of your animal picture partner.

6. Say no to nudes

Sometimes guys ask for a picture of a boob or something and you may think “Why not?” Well, I’ll tell you why not. Guys can’t send the sexual equivalent. Who wants to see balls? NOT me! If a guy asks for a boob pic, send him the big toe. He won’t know the difference.

7. Ask questions

If a guy seems unresponsive to the big toe pics or the unintelligible, sexy statements, asking questions is a sure-fire way to get a response. Questions like, “What’s your favorite movie?” or “What’s your favorite food?” may not seem sexual, but you can easily turn that around once you get a response. It’s simple. Whatever his answer just respond with, “oh that movie, show, food, etc. really gets me in the mood.” Boom! It’s sexual and now you are free to send some toe pics!

Original by: College Candy