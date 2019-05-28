The most infamous love affairs

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We all love a good love story, but when it comes to love affairs, we are obsessed with it. History is filled with love affairs, and some of them even led people to war. when it comes to celebrities, we are even more interested, and we choose sides. Most of the romances happened when two actors shared screen, and we collected a list of celebrities who made history with their affairs.

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall haven’t been always the Hollywood’s greatest couple. To Have and Have Not is a movie from 1944 in which Bacall and Bogart stated their romance. At the time, Bogart was married to Mayo Methot, but the chemistry between Bogart and Bacall even made changes to the movie they filmed together. They didn’t fall in love right away, however. Bacall commented on Bogart in Bacall on Bogart, stating, “[He] believed in actors. And believed in actors working together.” Bogart tried to work things out in his marriage with Methot, but her alcoholism and failed rehab were just too much. In 1945 Bogart and Bacall got married.

Michelle Pfeiffer and John Malkovich

Dangerous Liaisons is Malkovich step further, as he was doing all theater at the time. Malkovich was married to Glenne Headley at the time of the making of the movie, when he and Michelle Pfeiffer, his co-star, started an affair. The romance didn’t last long, and Malkovich commented on it to Rolling Stone by saying, “It’s hard to believe Michelle Pfeiffer ever said hello to me. Not that she’s not memorable, God knows. But I sort of blocked it out. What I’m trying to say is, when I think of the other person, I don’t think of me as involved with them. They’re uncorrupted by me. As if they were never troubled by my existence.”

Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini

The romance between Rossellini and Bergman started when Bergman wrote him a letter. “Dear Mr. Rossellini, I saw your films Open City and Paisan and enjoyed them very much. If you need a Swedish actress who speaks English very well, who has not forgotten her German, who is not very understandable in French, and who in Italian knows only “ti amo,” I am ready to come and make a film with you.”

The movie they made together was Stromboli. Before starting the shooting of the movie, the two went on a tour around Italy. Bergman was married to Petter Lindstrom at the time, and he didn’t like that his wife is spending so much time with Rossellini. The scandal broke when it was revealed that Bergman was pregnant with his child, and she was shunned from the American film industry, who dubbed her as ‘’evil.’’ Seven years later, she won her second Academy Award for her role in Anastasia, and she said at the time, “I’ve gone from saint to whore and back to saint again, all in one lifetime.”

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern were a couple from 1997 to 1999, and Thornton commented on it by saying, “I’m now happily involved with someone who’s my best friend.” However, a month later things changed between them, as he had started an affair with Angelina Jolie.

While working on Pushing Tin in 1999, Jolie and Thornton started their affair which led to marriage in 2000. Dern commented on the Jolie-Thornton romance, “I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I’ve never heard from him again. It’s like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity.”

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner

Frank Sinatra was even arrested on charges of adultery in 1938. He married Nancy Barbato in 1939 and the couple had three children. However, probably the most scandalous affair of all times happened in 1948 when he and Ava Gardner fell in love with each other. Two years later, everyone knew about them, and the whole world turned against them. Sinatra had troubles with his career, and Gardner was dubbed as home-wrecker and gold digger. The two married in 1951, but two years later, after a scandalous marriage filled with jealousy and two abortions, they started their divorce, which ended in 1957.

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe

They started their affair on the set of the movie Proof of Life when Ryan was married to Dennis Quaid. The American sweetheart and Crowe tried to hide their relationship, but in 2000 they confessed to it. Ryan commented on her marriage to Quaid, saying it wasn’t Crowe’s fault. “It dissolved before it became sport for the press,” she shared with W Magazine. ‘’The public and the press tuned in way after.”

Ryan started wondering if her public image was destroyed. “I found myself in a hotel lobby in London a few months ago, thinking, all of a sudden, ‘So this is what it feels like to be the Scarlet Woman. Oh! I’m having that experience now!'” She and Crowe ended their relationship shortly after.

Eddie Fisher and Elizabeth Taylor

Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were married when Fisher started an affair with Elizabeth Taylor in 1959. Reynolds said, that despite the fact that Sinatra warned her about Fisher, she ended up marrying him anyway, and they had two children together.

Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd got married in 1957. Reynolds was Taylor’s Matron of Honor and Fisher was Todd’s best man. Unfortunately, Todd lost his life in a plane crash in 1958, and Fisher went on to live with Taylor as support. However, the two engaged in a romance, and Fisher left Reynolds for her best friend. Todd Fisher wrote in his memoir, My Girls, “The world was stunned. … Eddie and Elizabeth were vilified. Eddie was declared a philandering, opportunistic loser, and Elizabeth was labeled a bad girl, home-wrecking sl*t. Debbie, the good girl, the innocent, unsuspecting victim, and single mum, was globally embraced with love and sympathy.”

Billy Crudup and Claire Danes

Billy Crudup and Mary-Louise Parker were together for seven years, and in 2003 Parker was pregnant for seven months when the news about their split erupted. The reason for the split? Claire Danes.

Danes and Crudup worked together in Stage Beauty. New York Times stated, “The tabloids had a field day. … Mr. Crudup was cast as the Hollywood cad, Ms. Parker as the abandoned mother.”

Danes later married Hugh Dancy. She commented on the affair with Crudup on The Howard Stern Show, “That was a scary thing. I didn’t know how to not do that. I just was in love with him and needed to explore that and was 24. I didn’t quite know what those consequences might be.”

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor

When it came to who is the perfect role for Cleopatra, everyone thought on Elizabeth Taylor, but her scandal with Eddie Fisher made them second-guess the casting. They ended up giving Taylor the role, and Richard Burton was her co-star.

Fisher and Taylor were still married when Burton and Taylor started their affair. The scandal was so enormous, and people are still talking about it to this day. The Vatican even condemned the relationship, but the couple didn’t care as much. Shortly after divorcing Fisher in 1964, Taylor and Burton got married.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The most recent affair, the one everyone probably knows everything about, Jolie and Pitt met on the set of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time Jolie and Pitt fell in love, and after they divorced in 2005, Pitt and Jolie officially started their relationship. Jolie commented on their relationship, stating that they never tried to do anything physical until Pitt’s divorce was finalized. “Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened,” Jolie explained. “I think a few months in I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work,'” Jolie said.

Six children and 11 years later, Pitt and Jolie started their divorce in 2016, and even though they are officially single, the divorce has to be finalized yet.

Ali MacGraw and Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen was one of the biggest stars during the 70s, and Ali MacGraw was on her way of achieving fame. In 1972 the two started working on The Gateway when they started their relationship. That wouldn’t be a problem if MacGraw wasn’t married to producer Robert Evans. Vanity Fair stated, “theirs was one of the great love affairs of the past century.”

MacGraw shared with Vanity Fair, “It was very, very passionate, and dramatic, and hurtful, and ecstatic. It was pretty much a wipeout for both of us. But I think it’s safe to say it would have been impossible not to fall in love with Steve.” When MacGraw married McQueen, she gave up her career, and she only returned when the two divorced in 1977.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

Northern Lights was the movie in which the two started their romance, and they were spotted “holding hands and kissing” at a restaurant.

Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet and Cibrian had children with his wife, Brandi Glanville. Mike Robe, the director of the movie said, “LeAnn and Eddie honestly developed a really strong bond and a warm relationship.”

The two are still together, happily married. Rimes shared in an interview with Giuliana Rancic that “nothing ever happened between [her and Cibrian]” during the making of the movie. However, she said, “I wish I handled it differently. I wish it could’ve been better for me, for Brandi, for Dean, for Eddie and for everyone else. … I know in this situation it’s gonna take some time, all I wish is that everyone that was hurt, that we hurt, that I hurt, can be happy.”

