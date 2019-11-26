Tips for Reducing Period Cramps

Are you suffering from period cramps? Well, you’re not the only one who has to deal with these terrible pains during periods. Most women have experienced them at some point in their life. According to the report, more than 84% of women experience some kind of period-related pain.

The good news is that the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists stated that menstrual pains are usually not the sign of severe health problems and you can get rid of them through safe and effective tactics. Don’t you want to get rid of your menstrual cramps? Of course, you want to! Luckily, there are so many methods you can follow to ease your pain. To learn about these methods, continue reading!

Follow A Healthy Diet

Not everyone wants to take medicines and pain killers to soothe period cramps. It is the reason why during menstruation, women are advised to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. During your menstrual cycle, you must have noticed that you crave more for junk food. It is because you are experiencing hormonal changes. A well-balanced diet can help relieve cramps and keep your body healthy. You should eat more fruits and food that is rich in fiber and essential fats. Broccoli, dairy products, green vegetables, soy, sesame seeds, almonds, avocados, salmon, walnuts, pumpkin, and flaxseeds can potentially help reduce cramps during menstruation. Therefore, it is always advised to keep tabs on your diet, especially during these days.

Use a Heating Pad

This tried and tested method of relieving period cramps is effective but temporary. Placing a hot water bottle or using a heating pad can relax the muscles and significantly relieve pain. People have been using a heating pad for years on the lower back to reduce back pain. When it comes to alleviating discomfort and easing cramps, this method works really well. Placing a heating pad against your abdomen will turn on heat receptors in your body and block the impact of pain-detecting chemical receptors. If you don’t have a heating pad, then another great option is to treat yourself to a warm bubble bath, and you will feel pain fading away eventually.

Hit Your Mat

For some women, menstrual cramps can be very discomforting. Along with period cramps, many women experience dizziness, headache, nausea, and loose stools. To get rid of menstrual cramps, one of the most effective ways to bid farewell to pains is to practice yoga. Not only just yoga, but any form of physical activity can also potentially ease the pain. If you are experiencing terrible period pains, then practicing different poses at home is the thing to do. Different poses treat various problems, such as a child’s pose calm your muscles, reclining twist soothe and detoxify the body, and knees-to-chest help you relax the muscles. However, it can be difficult for you to practice yoga with your regular pads, and there is always a chance of leaks. So, instead of using pads, it is recommended to use high-quality menstrual cups such as a Diva Cup. This way, you are making sure that nothing is interrupting your yoga session.

Have an Orgasm

Yes, you read it right! Though it may sound weird, it surprisingly works. Orgasms are fun, but they have also been proven to help banish period cramps. Many individuals are familiar with the fact that the oxytocin and endorphins released in sexual intercourse help to decrease menstrual pain. You will be surprised to hear that the release of endorphins can reduce period pain by 70%. Moreover, an overflow of endorphins released in your brain during sexual intercourse also helps to boost mood.

Forget Coffee and Drink Herbal Tea

Coffee is something without which most of us cannot function, and it is probably the first thing we get in the morning. We all know that caffeine found in coffee is what keeps us awake and energetic. But did you know that this caffeine can actually make your cramps worse? I am guessing no, and you didn’t know that. In fact, many ladies drink coffee, thinking it can help ease the pain. Caffeine can constrict blood flow and cause painful cramps. Therefore, avoid drinking coffee during your periods. Instead, drink herbal tea as it can relieve menstrual cramps.

Try Fish Oil and Vitamin B1

During periods, many women get cramps and other menstrual symptoms, including fatigue, headache, and nausea. According to different studies, women may find relief from daily doses of vitamin B1 and fish oil, which is another natural way of reducing pains. In September 2014, research was published in the Global Journal of Health Science. In this study, scientists gave B1, fish oil, and a placebo to over 240 teens with period cramps and other pains. These teens took 500 mg of fish oil supplements and 100 mg of B1 daily. When teens came back to scientists to report the pain, those who were taking either fish oil or B1 regularly had less pain as compared to those who were taking a placebo.

Massage with Essential Oils

Essential oils can be used for so many different purposes, and one of them is using massaging lower abdomen area with these oils. You can pick out aromatic essential oils such as lavender, rose, peppermint, ylang-ylang, clove, or marjoram essential oil. These oils can really help in reducing menstrual cramp pain. In May 2012, a study was published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Research. In this study, researchers assigned over 48 women with period pains and other symptoms to massage their lower abdomen with either essential oils or any synthetic fragrance. These women were divided into two groups. Women in both groups reported that they feel less pain, but the group that was using essential oils did better. Researchers found out that after self-massaging with essential oils, the pain was reduced to 1.8 days from 2.4.

Hopefully one of these methods will be beneficial to you.