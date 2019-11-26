Simple Solutions for personal Safety On The Go

In an era of limitless potential in regards to technology and communication, personal safety has become more easily accessible than it ever has in the past. Friends and loved ones are constantly on the go, due to the hustle and bustle nature of our everyday lifestyles. Whether this involves school, work, or other obligations, each of us has tasks that need to be accomplished on a day to day basis.

Due to our consistent traveling requirements and habits, it is imperative that we check-in with loved ones regularly for safety precautions and piece of mind. Preparation is also vital, as having safety-oriented items on your person can make you better prepared for what’s to come while you’re on the road.

If an incident while on the go does occur, and you require immediate assistance, Surveillance-Video now offers an easy to use personal safety alarm that is available for customers to order on their website.

Resqme Defendme Personal SafetyAlarm

This personal safety alarm, named the defense, is a portable personal safety device that utilizes a siren to help draw in attention to your current position. Naturally, this is to be used for alerting those in the area that you’re currently in danger and require immediate help. The sound from the alarm can be heard from approximately up to 300 feet, making it perfect for alerting anyone in the vicinity of your situation. The device is light and easily able to be attached to items such a sprocket books, purses, and backpacks. For customers who are constantly away from home, this alarm is a must-have. The defense is perfect for any of the following individuals:

young people

the elderly

college students

Late NightJoggers

Night Shift Workers

Traveling sales representatives

women

What Are Other SafetyPrecautions?

In addition to the defense, travelers and those on the go can also incorporate other safety items to maximize their safety precautions. Examples of this new tech can include a few of the following items listed below:

Lewis N. Clark Travel Door Alarm

Portable Door Alarms are Perfect for anyone who is traveling. This travel door alarm is equipped with a motion sensor that immediately goes off upon entrance. Great for those who are away at college or are traveling and staying in hotels/AirBNBs. The intensity of the sound level will likely shock the intruder, informing you of their immediate presence. Simple to install, and it’s also lightweight and perfect for traveling.

bSafe GPS App

A top-rated safety app, bSafe, has an SOS Button incorporated into it that is activated by either voice or touch. The application is perfect for your children or the elders in your life. With the bSafe App, you’ll receive an audio alarm that alerts you to your child’s location. The application also allows the user to create fake calls if they feel unsafe while walking alone. A great way to ensure those who matter have made it safely to their desired destination.

Portable Door Lock

A simple yet effective solution for door locks on the go. This portable lock provides simple installation and can boost both safety, security, and privacy. It’s perfect for travelers who are planning on staying at random locations such as AirBNBs, Motels, Hotels, or Bed and Breakfasts. The portable door lock can also be beneficial for students who are away at school and living off-campus in dormitories, apartment complexes, or buildings.