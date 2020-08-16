8 Tips to Buy High-Quality Kratom

Due to the growing number of health issues and diseases in the Western world, more and more individuals seek a healthier lifestyle through diet, exercise, natural cosmetics and cleaning agents, and more. In addition to that, an increasing number of people also chose alternative herbal healing methods.

One of such herbs is kratom, a Southeast Asian tree with potent pain-relieving properties and other beneficial effects.

What Is Kratom?

Kratom, also called Mitragyna speciosa, is a tall evergreen tree. Its leaves are rich in at least 25 alkaloids as well as other beneficial compounds such as flavonoids, polyphenols, and more. While more studies are currently being carried out on this herb, scientists believe that it has a minimum of 40 total beneficial compounds.

Two of the most abundant alkaloids are mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. They account for the majority of the herb’s effects. 7-hydroxymitragynine, in particular, is a potent pain reliever. It is about 13 times more powerful than morphine, and does not have the dangerous side effects that opioid medication has.

While many liken Mitragyna speciosa to opioids, it is actually a close relative of coffee. Kratom and coffee both belong to the Madder family of plants.

While the popularity and demand for the herb are growing, sadly, so is the number of bad players who take advantage of the situation.

Mitragyna speciosa, which most often comes in powder form, is a raw herbal product. So, it’s easy for it to become contaminated if proper precautions are not taken. Moreover, others may sell fake or adulterated products that can be especially dangerous to those with weaker immune systems.

In addition to that, the FDA does not regulate the herb, which makes things even harder.

In most cases, individual vendors take the responsibility of testing and labeling their products. And many don’t do it properly.

Therefore, as a buyer, you should be particularly mindful when you select kratom products and vendors. Below are some of our favorite tips to help you do that.

8 Kratom Buying Tips

1. Buy Kratom Online

While it is possible to buy this beneficial herb locally and get access to it almost immediately, there are several issues associated with buying it in a local store. First of all, it is not as fresh. Many online vendors import kratom directly from country sin Southeast Asia. Local vendors, however, buy it from distributors. Such products spend more time in warehouses and aren’t as fresh.

Secondly, Mitragyna speciosa from local stores tends to be more expensive. That’s due to middleman costs and overhead costs that local stores need to cover.

Buying from online vendors usually tends to provide access to kratom that is fresher, more potent, and less expensive.

2. Buy From States that Have Passed the KCPA

KCPA or the Kratom Consumer Protection Act is a statewide regulation that requires proper testing, handling, and labeling of Mitragyna speciosa products. Since FDA does not do it, an organization called the American Kratom Association has taken the initiative to come up with a list of regulations that it lobbies to individual US states, aiming to protect buyers from bad players in the industry.

Several US states have already passed it. These include Utah, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona. More states are reviewing the KCPA and consider passing it too. Yet, not al US states have done it. So, if you choose a vendor, it’s a good idea to check where they are and if the state has passed the KCPA. This can drastically minimize the chances of this kratom not being pure.

3. Avoid Cheap Kratom

The herb, in general, isn’t cheap. Yet, you can find some kratom that is much cheaper than other products on the market. In most cases, it’s best to avoid extremely cheap Mitragyna speciosa.

Vendors are supposed to lab-test each batch that they import. If any sample is not pure, they should dispose of the entire batch. Unfortunately, not all do. This is because it can result in a massive financial loss. Others never test their products, and offer them for sale right away.

Not disposing of contaminated, fake, or adulterated batches, allows such vendors to lower their prices. Yet, that doesn’t mean that their products are high-quality.

Other vendors may also sell old kratom that is no longer as potent for lower prices. This will require the buyers to take more or it to reach the desired effects and run through their reserves much faster.

Consistently potent kratom tends to be more expensive. Yet, it requires a smaller dosage, resulting in reserves lasting much longer.

4. Don’t Buy Kratom Directly from Indonesia

Most Mitragyna speciosa in the West comes from Indonesia, and Indonesian farmers have caught up to the fact that its popularity in the US is growing. A great number of farmers have even abandoned their usual crops and switched entirely to the plant.

While this may seem good on the surface, these farmers have no experience in taking care of Mitragyna speciosa trees, harvesting proper leaves, and producing powder.

Moreover, hygiene practices are not the same, and testing is not required in Indonesia. This increases the risk of kratom not being pure, authentic, or high-quality. Due to that, we do not advise buying it directly from farmers.

Last but not least, numerous buyers have been scammed. Fake vendors tend lo lure them in with too-good-to-be-true prices for several kilograms. So, many buyers have reported transferring as much as a thousand dollars and having received nothing in return.

5. Take Advantage of Loyalty Programs

Some vendors thank their buyers for shopping with them repeatedly by offering loyalty points. These can later be redeemed during purchases. So, a buyer can end up spending less over time.

6. Try Kratom Samples First

Since Mitragyna speciosa products can be pricey, it may seem too big of an investment to buy a batch of kratom from a vendor you don’t know. High-quality vendors know that and offer samples that are almost for free.

Some charge a small fee, others ask buyers to cover shipping and handling fees. This is a small investment that allows buyers to try new types of the herb without a substantial initial investment.

7. Try Different Strains and Vein Types

Not all kratom is the same. There are three natural vein types, a few mixes, and lost of strains. Each of them has a unique profile of alkaloids and an array of beneficial properties. So, not every strain will be suitable for everyone. Therefore, it is a good idea to seek information on the effects that different strains and vein types offer and try a few to find the best match for your needs.

8. Seek Information on Kratom Blogs and Review Sites

Due to Mitragyna speciosa products not being anyhow regulated by the FDA, vendors are not allowed to speak about the effects and benefits of the herb. As a result, kratom product sales pages tend to carry little relevant information.

So, to find more information on different venues and strains and what they are best for, it is beneficial to follow blogs and connect with users on review sites. These normally carry more information. For instance, we, at SpeciosaGuide.com are dedicated to delivering the most useful and accurate information to buyers so that they can make informed decisions when buying the best kratom for their needs.