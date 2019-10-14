Tips to Choose the Right Length for your Necklace

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you go through your jewelry collection right now, you would probably find a lot of necklaces. Out of those, there must be one or more that you rarely wear. All of us have a tendency to skip wearing things that we feel are not the best fit for us.

In the case of a necklace, achieving the correct fit depends a lot on the length of the item. The jewelry industry has a set of standard lengths for all types and styles of necklaces, measured in inches. However, you can also cut the chain to any length you prefer. Also, the length of the custom-designed pieces is decided by the designers.

Here are some standard necklace length options for women in terms of different styles.

Collar: The standard length is 14 inches and these necklaces are recommended to be placed tightly around the neck. Wearing this necklace-type is best suited with different types of open neck clothing.

Choker: The recommended length for chokers is 16 inches, and they should be placed tightly against the base of the throat. These necklaces are compatible with almost all types of dress.

Princess: The standard length of these ones is eighteen inches, and they look best when worn on the collarbone. Almost every type of apparel goes with princess necklaces.

Matinee: The standard length of these ones can be between twenty and twenty-four inches, and should be placed between the collarbone and the bust. These jewelry pieces are great for both casual as well as business wear.

Opera: They have a standard length between twenty-eight and thirty-six inches. They look best when placed on the bust or just one or two inches below the bust. Any evening wear or something with a high neckline can be a great pick with these necklaces.

Rope: They have the highest length amongst all, between thirty-six and forty-two inches. Ideally, rope necklaces should be wrapped in a way so that it sits on the center of the bust or just below the bust. The beauty of these ones can be complemented by wearing an elegant evening or business wear.

Figuring out the perfect length:

To figure out the perfect length of your necklace without wasting much time, accurately measure the extended length that you wear most frequently. Needless to mention, this is the length that works best with the type of clothing you prefer wearing.

A more methodical process involves thinking about your entire body, from your height to the size of your bust to the shape of your face to your body structure in general. Please be mindful of the fact that necks also have length and width. If your neck is long, you can wear pretty much everything. However, there can be issues with shorter necks and the ones with wrinkles.

Lengths and widths:

Chokers look amazingly beautiful on necks that are long and thin. However, on a short neck, they can make the neck appear stubby and wider than it actually is. If you have a short and wide neck, choose a 20- to 24-inches long necklace. This will create an elongated appearance of your neck. Short and tight ones are also not suitable for wrinkled necks because these items tend to draw the eye of people to the wrinkles. Instead, consider a longer necklace with a stunning pendant to draw away the eyes of the viewers.

The upper torso is another body part you should consider. In general, necklaces that have a length of fewer than 22 inches, sit on or above the bust. If you wish to go longer, please ensure that the necklace works fine with your bust and length of the torso. This is particularly true for individuals that are full-figured and short.