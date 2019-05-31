Top 27 Sites like Solarmovie

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are looking for an alternative for when Solarmovie is down (which happens a lot lately), we have compiled a list of the best 27 alternatives you can try.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is an excellent streaming platform, allowing you to watch movies and TV shows in full HD resolution. It does come at the price, though you can get it one moth free when you sign up.

YesMovies

YesMovies can be watched globally, without any regional restrictions and offers high quality video streaming of its content. You can search its library by genre, country, or Top IMDB ratings.

Fmovies

Fmovies has a well-organized interface, a huge collection of movies and TV shows, and several search filters. It does have a few ads and popups.

Cmovies

Featuring a clean and easy to navigate user interface, Cmovies offers a great selection of movies. It has almost no ads and you can choose in which resolution to watch a movie.

Vumoo

Not as organized as some other sites on our list, Vumoo still offers a large selection of movies and TV shows.

M4UFree.tv

On M4UFree.tv you can searcj movies according to genre, year or by most popular. The site has no popups.

MoviesJoy

MoviesJoy has no ads and offers movies and TV shows ranked according to heir IMDb ratings.

VexMovies

With a simple and clean interface, VexMovies is very easy to navigate and has no clutter to complicate navigation.

Bmovies

Bmovies features a huge selection of movies, but you will have a few ads and popups to deal with before watching a movie.

YoMovies

YoMovies is a great place for streaming Bollywood hits, including Tamil and Punjabi movies, many of which are dubbed. It does have three layers of annoying popups.

Housemovie.to

Housemovie.to has a huge library of movies, organized by genre. It also features users’ feedback, so you can see what previous viewers said about a movie.

GoStream

GoStream is an ads-free streaming site, with many titles in its library, offering both movies and TV shows.

Yify TV

Yify TV has many movies and TV shows available for streaming, but the best thing about it is that it has no ads or popups.

RainierLand

RainierLand can be used in a pinch, if your favorite streaming site is down, but be warned that the site is filled with ads and popups.

PutLockers2

PutLockers2 is PuLocker’s mirror, offering same content and functionality. If you like PutLocker, you should bookmark this as well, in case your first choice is down.

MovieWatcher

MovieWatcher offers movie streams, but is also a great place to get some movie nees on the upcoming titles.

PrimeWire

PrimeWire requires registration before you can stream its content. Creating an account is free and easy, though.

BobMovies

Most popular categories for streaming on BobMovies are Cinema movies, HD movies, best movies, movies 2018, Top IMDB, Serials, and Cartoons.

ViewSter

One of the older streaming sites, ViewSter requires registration to unlock all of the site’s functions.

One of the less popular streaming options, EuroPixHD features a large selection of both Hollywood and Bollywood hits.

XMovies8

XMovies8 has an intelligent responsive design, making navigation easy, but you will have to go through some ads and popups before finally getting to a movie you chose.

Hindilinks4u.to features a massive Bollywood library, most of which is dubbed, but the latest releases are low quality, often in 480p or even 240p resolution. As better sources become available, the site will add them in time.

Afdah

Afdah is one of the most popular streaming sites, but you will have to turn off your addblocker in order to watch movies on it.

Moonline.tv

Moonline.tv has a smaller library than most of the other sites on our list, but all of their movies are in HD resolution.

123Movies

Apart from movies and TV shows, 123Movies offers a large selection of Anime for streaming, making it very popular with Anime fans.

YouTube

Of course, we have to mention YouTube as well. The movies you find there are legal and you don’t have to worry about your provider sending you warning letters.

IOMovies (Dead)

IOMovies has a huge selection of movies and TV shows and is ad-free, but the navigation can be confusing because of the site design.