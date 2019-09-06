Top 4 Bullet-Proof Ways to Lose a Cougar

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There is just something about an older woman that younger men find incredibly attractive. In the words of the infamous Samantha Jones talking about a younger prospect potentially making a move on her man – ‘I have tricks she hasn’t even seen’. Whether it’s their experience, independence or confidence, there is no denying the fact that lots of guys fall head over heels for older ladies. If you live in a big city, it’s super easy to fall for one of the local cougars you often cross paths with, and if you’re in a relationship with one, you simply must read on to ensure you keep her satisfied and by your side for as long as you both want, according to localcougars.co.uk.

1. Not Giving Her Enough Space

A cougar likes to roam free and explore new things, which isn’t to say she can’t be faithful or loyal to you. She needs her space to make her own decisions, organize her time as she sees fit, and spend it with the people she chooses. Mind you, if she’s dating you that means she cares enough about you to make room for you in her life, but you absolutely must respect her territory. She’s worked very hard to be where she is in terms of her career and raising kids, if she has them, and is very proud of what she’s accomplished. In order to stay successful and fulfilled, she needs time and space to work hard and play hard, and you shouldn’t be in the way if she doesn’t give herself a day off from work in weeks or takes a spa weekend with her friends.

2. Taking Away Her Independence

Cougars are highly independent creatures. They lead their lives the way they want to and aren’t anybody’s wives because they hate controlling other people or being controlled. A cougar loves her independence and more than respects yours, which is what she expects from you as well. When talking about an independent cougar, we’re not just talking about financial independence. Sure, she is more than capable of fully supporting herself and those who depend on her, but more importantly, she’s emotionally and mentally independent. She doesn’t need a man in her life to feel secure or happy, which speaks volumes about how highly she sees you, actually. You should be very flattered she has chosen you because rest assured she doesn’t need you. She’s better than that. She wants you out of all the men that come and go through her life. Don’t try to control her, and definitely don’t try to make her co-dependent if you want to stay in her life.

3. Not Being Confident Enough

Another sure way to lose a cougar is to start feeling insecure or jealous. She likes you because you can stand your ground, be a man in every sense, and yet have a soft spot for her and her peculiarities. A strong woman needs a confident man by her side and doesn’t have the time or the patience for a needy person dependent on her and her approval. In order to stay in her life, you simply must find a way to keep up and rest assured she wants you in it, but it’s up to you to always work on your self-confidence. Do whatever you need to do, be it going to the gym on a regular basis, putting in longer hours at work, or whatever it is that helps you stay happy with the way your life is going.

4. Cheating

When it comes to sharing, cougars dating is pretty much like any other niche in which women don’t like to share. She’s not going to be happy if you have a wandering eye and will find a way to replace you sooner rather than later. She may be wild at heart, but don’t mistake her independence for liberalism. She’s not going to be your mom and police you all the time, but she’s not liberal at all when it comes to having open relationships unless she specifically tells you that using those exact words. Chances are your cougar wants you to have eyes for her and her only, which makes her more conservative than you might have thought, but doesn’t make her any less exciting to date.