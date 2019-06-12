Top 5 Meditation Lights

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are a lot of things required for you to relax your body and mind. Meditation is the best thing to do it, but you need the proper room and proper lights. Meditation light can change the atmosphere in the place you are meditating, and they serve to relax you even more with their calming effects. Here are the best meditation lights for you.

1. Himalayan Salt Lamp

Himalayan Salt Lamp is probably the best thing out there. Sculpted by hand, they reserve their original charm and make you feel like you are floating.

2. Moon Lamp

3D printing lamps, like this Moon Lamp, want to make you feel like you are actually that close to the moon. Moon also has calming effects, so why not place it in your home? It is created in rechargeable lithium battery, with LED double color glow effect.

3. Skyscraper

Your meditation room needs to be like you want it to be. Natural light is essential, but artificial light can help you a lot too. Selenite Skyscraper Lamp can provide you comfort, and the Selenite stone is correlated with the crown chakra, which makes you feel unusually serene.

4. Round Nightstand

Round Nightstand Lamp with wood core and fabric shade make you feel like you are out in nature somewhere. Exquisite for meditation and relaxation at home.

5. Himalayan Rock

Himalayan salt is the best thing you can have in your meditation room, as we mentioned before, and there is another Himalayan rock that can perfect your relaxation area. From Khewra, Pakistan comes this extraordinary Himalayan pink salt, which is the purest sort of salt that you can get.