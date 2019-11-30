The year 2019 has been by no means a smooth ride, with established businesses failing, and political unrest dividing the UK. But, as we draw closer to the end of the decade, let’s take a look at the t-shirt trends we have observed throughout the last 12 months.

Print on demand is a very popular business these days, and represent a very successful way of advertising. A lot of companies are printing shirts with their logos on because it represents a great way of promotion. Also, that is the reason why being a graphic designer is so popular today. Everyone is trying to reach some new level of originality.

The graphic designers became a very popular profession these days, because of the need for unique and new designs. Everyone likes to have something unique, and there is no better and more simple way of getting something original for yourself that printing your own t-shirt.

There are so many ways of printing and design of t-shirts. And, in this article, we are going to present to you the Top 5 T-Shirt Printing Trends of 2019. Also, it is not all about the marketing, because the printing business is more about making some original designs, and the graphic designers these days are full of work.

1. Eco Printing

There is no surprise this one tops the list, as this is now a global trend, and as we race to rectify the damage humanity has done to our planet over the last few hundred years, many companies are adopting new practices and dropping practices of the past to ensure the longevity of our planet.

The fashion industry has drawn a lot of negativity due to the throw-away culture we have adopted, which has been fueled by “fast fashion” companies. There are however several clothing printing companies like https://www.banana-moon-clothing.co.uk/ doing their part for the environment by offering environmentally friendly printing practices on recycled and repurposed garments.

Also, with the rise of the hemp industry, it is very popular to make t-shirts from this plant, which can have some very interesting designs, or even better, with decoration in whatever style you like. Besides the fact that hemp is better for the environment, it is also a great way for promoting the ecology and saving the environment.

2. Band and Cartoon Tee’s

The nostalgia trend has been growing over the last couple of years, and it is evident we deep into a 90’s revival, with hit television shows. It’s evident that fashion trends go full circle, and we are currently deep into the 90’s revival, with clunky shoes and garish colors and patterns.

Also, having some cartoon characters or popular people from the 90s is very popular among designers today. However, the most popular are the prints of popular music groups from the 90s such as Metallica, Nirvana, Bon Jovi, and many more.

Also, these prints will evoke some memories from some past and better times, especially if you are someone who grew up during the 90s, and we all know that the 90s were the best years for growing up. With current trends, the printing of characters from the 90s will only continue even more next year.

3. Vintage Style

The vintage trend is proving more popular than ever, partly as a kickback in response to fast fashions, partly fueled by the halcyon days, where life was simple and the only thing to worry about, was missing your favorite TV show, before the birth of on-demand streaming this was a genuine problem.

What makes the design of vintage clothing so attractive is that they are working some memories of the past with logos of some popular sportsmen, musicians, or they are just a crazy combination of colors that people were often wearing in those days. And that makes a big difference to today’s trends of wearing minimalistic designs.

People always like the feeling of nostalgia, so printing t-shirts with any picture from some pastimes represents a great option. And what is so great about vintage t-shirts, is that you can use some of your old clothes and decorate it in a way you like.

4. Upcycled

A popular trend that has been in full swing this year, and can be found in many vintage shops across the land is upcycling, the act of taking old tired clothing and using the existing garment or the material to make something completely new and different giving a new lease of life.

This trend is great for the environment, as it takes over 2,700 liters of water to make one t-shirt and by adopting this trend, or that of vintage clothing, you are actively contributing to helping the planet, whilst looking unique and stylish.

This type of t-shirts designing is one of the best for the environment, because people are throwing away too much of their stuff. Imagine what difference would it make if everyone starts to use their old stuff for creating something new, interesting, attractive, and most importantly, eco-friendly.

5. Gothic Design

The black color will always be in trend, and gothic designs became popular in the 90s, and they are still attractive today. There is no better way to get the attention of the people around you than having some well-designed t-shirt with some powerful print on it.

There are many ways of designing the t-shirt in a gothic way. You can use some skulls, a lot of black details, ancient creatures, and combine it with vehicles or motorcycles. The graphic designers have a lot of demands for designing this kind of prints of t-shirts, which, by the trends, will remain popular in the future as it is now, and was since the 90s.

Furthermore, the designs of t-shirts where there is a lot of details with black color can go well in almost every combination. So, if you have any idea how your t-shirt would look, you could just draw explain to some graphic designer, and in a few days, you can already wear something unique and original.