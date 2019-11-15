Top 10 Reasons You Don’t Need To Have Sex Tonight

Sex can do a lot of things. It can get you knocked up, give you an STD, or make you feel glorious, and doctors and researchers just love spouting off the benefits of having a healthy sex life. Some of us, however, don’t have that going for us. Whether you’re just having a dry spell or you’re saving yourself for marriage, here’s how to get the same benefits you would if you were boning.

1. Sex Relieves Stress

So does quitting your job and moving to Waikiki. And doing yoga. And squeezing one of these Martians.

2. Sex Boosts Immunity

If you’re worried about catching a cold, here’s what you need to do: Get a flu shot. Take a multi-vitamin every day. If you’re feeling run-down, put a packet of Emergen-C in your water. Speaking of water, drink lots of it. And wash your hands.

3. Sex Burns Calories

Sure, sex might burn 85 calories per half hour, but the best sex lasts only seven to 13 minutes, which will burn off the calories in a carrot. If you ate a king size Snickers from the vending machine like I just did, you might want to take a spinning class or walk the eight flights of stairs up to your office. Right… Also, I’m no fitness expert, but I do know that if you increase your muscle-mass (that requires lifting weights instead of limiting your gym routine to marathon sessions on the elliptical machine) you’ll burn more calories when you’re sitting there doing nothing.

4. Sex Improves Cardiovascular Health

Exercise, people. It’s as simple as that. And put out that cigarette.

5. Sex Boosts Self-Esteem

Some have sex to boost their self-esteem, according to research collected by the University of Texas. But you shouldn’t have to rely on other people to make you feel good about yourself. Why not get a new hobby? There are paint-your-own-pottery places in pretty much every city and town these days. If you suck at that, there’s always scrapbooking.

6. Sex Improves Intimacy

This may be true, but oxytocin, the hormone release when you orgasm, is also thought to be released through hugging. And remember what Virginia Satir said about hugs: “We need four hugs a day for survival. We need eight hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.” I, for one, am starved for hugs.

7. Sex Reduces Pain

Take an ibuprofen. If the pain is emotional, a glass of wine might help.

8. Sex Reduces Prostate Cancer Risk

This doesn’t really concern us because we don’t have prostates.

9. Sex Strengthens Pelvic Floor Muscles

Have you heard about Pilates? It’s only been around since the 1920s.

10. Sex Helps You Sleep Better

There are a number of home remedies you can try: drinking warm milk, listening to Marvin Gaye, taking a warm bath, or sipping herbal tea. Popping a Simply Sleep works, too.

Original by Catherine