5 DIY Tips And Tricks For Hanging a Tapestry

If you want to add a little warmth and new textures to your living space, you may be able to do so with wall hangings. It is a decoration that has permeated spaces for centuries, and even today we can often see it in interiors where it is very desirable. What used to be a simple decor, today has become a trademark of spaces decorated in a bohemian style, but also of all those who want an artistic sign. Wall decorations include art paintings, photographs, mirrors, wall clocks, and, of course, tapestries.

Whether you want to hang them above the bed or furniture in the living room or hallway, a hanging rug, depending on the motif, patterns and fabric can be a wonderful accent in the space. However, given their strikingness, variety of colors, but also size, be sure to get a counter-effect. So, if you are a person looking for good wall decoration, and you do not want your choice to be a clock or a picture, the tapestry is a great choice.

Although after the collapse of the USSR “carpet on the wall or bed the rest of the past, this village” began to be heard from everywhere, many people are in no hurry to leave this not only beautiful but also warm details of the interior. And they work properly, not every carpet is an atavism that cannot fit into the overall style, many of them are so original that today they look harmonious in the most popular directions. Tapestry fabric gives such a wide field for imagination and is characterized by handwork, although today we can find industrial production. Recently, they have been happily seen again in interior design. These hand-woven tapestries are excellent alternatives to framed artwork. Their colors are unique and the room gets completely new look with it. With these decorations on the wall, every space looks warmer and more comfortable to stay. Since there are different styles of tapestries, it will not be a problem to fit into any interior design.

Tapestries for girls advise you to put it at the entrance or as an accent on the wall in the hallway. This will allow each guest to admire your design skills. Motives can be varied, the sky is the limit. If we talk about the boho style, which is most popular when it comes to these unusual wall decorations, unpretentiousness and spontaneity stand out as characteristic features. By adding a few details in the boho style, the room will look completely different and more pleasant. Bring a variety of fabrics and textures, mirrors and gold ornaments into your living room, and decorate the walls with irreplaceable boho tapestries that will instantly bring new life to your space. Also, it’s good to know that there are many styles of tapestries to choose from, and bohemian is one of the most desirable. Many owners of modern apartments, inspired by the decorations of the palace and falling in love with the luxury, even put a fabric depicting a famous shop on the full wall of the bedroom instead of wallpaper.

The tapestry gives you a richly textured deviation from the usual art on the wall and has the added advantage of a muted “bright” sound in a bare room. Choose the most suitable way of placing tapestries based on their size, fragility and weight, and the structure of the wall. Gypsum walls may require a slightly different method than that made of wall panels (rocks). Here are some things to look for when selecting yours. If you follow these instructions, you can decorate your living space with the tapestry very easily.

1. Find a suitable place to hang the tapestry

Make sure you find a place where this decoration will come to the fore without obscuring any other object or piece of furniture. Hang it on the wall where it will stand out, where there are no other decorations. It fits best on a white wall, without any details. However, installation could be inconvenient if you have high walls. In that case, arm yourself with patience and a ladder.

2. If necessary, iron the tapestry

Sometimes it is necessary to iron the writing before setting, to avoid wrinkling the fabric due to which this decoration will be noticed, but for the wrong reasons.

3. Secure the wall connections

Although it may not look like that, tapestries can be quite heavy, so it’s not enough to just nail four small nails. Without the screws for the base and the wall, there is a high probability that some of the nails will fall out.

4. Check the position of the tapestry

Now that you’ve finally set it up, take a few steps back to see for yourself. Perfect!

5. How to clean tapestry

Like any other object, furniture, or household appliance, dust will accumulate on the tapestry over time and you will need to clean it. Although it sounds tedious, you can easily do it this way:

If you thought that the tapestry should not be cleaned, you were wrong, because it is a magnet for dust, mites, and smoke. Since they are usually woven from wool or other delicate materials, washing in the washing machine is not an option. Vacuuming and light cleaning with a dish sponge are recommended. Make a solution of water and dish detergent and rub with gentle movements. Then dry with a dry cloth. It does not need drying, it is enough to hang it somewhere to dry naturally.

Final thoughts

As with art paintings, furniture, electronics, or any product, there is a price range here as well. However, if you want to achieve a wow effect, do not skimp when it comes to this wall decoration. After all, its value is that it is handmade. Take courage, buy the one you have been thinking about for a long time and make your house a real home.