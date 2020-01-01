Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton’s Little Spice Gathering

Spice Girls are back! Well, sort of. On Monday, two of the Spice Girls shared a private moment in the form of a small reunion, and their husbands joined them.

Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton posted on their Instagram account a unique and special photo. On the picture, they were smiling and laughing on the couch with their spouses, Jade Jones, and David Beckham. Victoria Beckham wrote under the image, “The most perfect few days with @emmaleebunton and @jadejonesdmg and their beautiful babies x We love u all so much xxxx So much fun and so many kisses x VB x.

Emma Bunton posted the same image, and she captioned the photo on her Instagram account with, “#family

Brilliant couple of days with this lot! #headsupgang #festivefun #bellylaughs love you all so much! ❤️”

During this year, Spice Girls had a reunion, but the fashion designer missed out. However, she did write on her Instagram account alongside an old photo of the group, “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!” with a hashtag #FriendshipNeverEnds.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s son recently received a Sexiest Star at Every Age title. The prestigious titled, given by the People magazine, went to Brooklyn Beckham, who is currently 20 years old. The fashion designer discussed it with Ellen DeGeneres on her show. She said, “I’m not sure if I want to know that. I don’t know if I need to know that.”

Victoria Beckham also talked about her son Romeo, who is 17 years old. She spoke about how he used her to gain more followers on TikTok. She commented, “He came home other day, and he said, ‘You know, Mum, I’ve just joined TikTok. Will you do a dance with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, what should we dance to?’ And he said, ‘The Spice Girls.’ And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, ‘That’ll get my numbers up.’ He used me!”