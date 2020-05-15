10 Video Editing Tips for Beginners – 2020 Guide

Video editing is a very popular profession today, especially because of the great demand for editors in various industries, since most marketing strategies include sharing of various promotional videos on streaming services and social networks. Also, it is entertaining when you know how to edit some videos for you and your friends, and share them over Instagram or Facebook. Apart from that, many influencers often need someone to re-edit their videos as well.

However, learning to use video editing tools require some time and effort, because there are many options for creating and altering videos. Also, there are many programs that you can choose for editing, like VideoProc, which is a software capable of rendering high-quality videos in 4K resolution, support for various formats, and lots of other features. If you are a beginner, you have to be patient and determined to develop this skill. Here are some of the most important tips for beginners in video editing.

Select the Right Software

There are also many other tools with various quality, interface, and possibilities. Before you start to learn how to edit videos properly, you will have to determine what particular software suits you most. While the main point is the same for each one of these, you should choose one by your taste. Some of the most popular editing tools for videos are Sony Vegas, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and many more.

Upgrade Your PC

Video editing is a complex process that requires a powerful machine for rendering. Therefore, you will need the recent upgrade for your PC, especially when it comes to the graphics card, RAM, and the processor. Also, replacing HDD with SSD memory will be a great advantage, since transferring files is much faster with SDD. Some of the best graphics cards for video editing are NVidia GeForce RTX 2080. AMD Radeon 7, MSI GTX 1660, and EVGA GTX 1060. One of the best processors that you can find on the market is AMD Ryzen 9. Moreover, you will need at least 8 GB of DDR4 RAM.

Of course, there have other ways to speed up video processing it utilizes the GPU to handle the large video encoding and decoding processing. To some extent, you do not need to upgrade your PC so frequently and do not need to purchase any professional SD card.

Here in this video, it shows how smoothly it is to process large video on any computer with VideoProc.

Be Creative

When you edit some videos, it is important to find the way for it is unique, which means that you should try to put your creativity in the process. Editing is much more than just cutting parts of videos and adding music samples. Also, you will have to use a combination of your technical and practical skills for a proper project. That is the benefit when you are a beginner and have a lot of free time to play around with various effects and features in the program. Learning on the go is a great way to combine technical knowledge and creativity.

Be Organized

Having a proper machine and software is not enough if you are not ready to be systematic and consistent in your efforts to become a good video editor. We advise you to create various folders for files where you can easily save and find anything you need. For example, sort out all your projects in different folders and name them properly. It will be much easier for you to handle some bigger projects that you will get later when you learn how to handle lots of files. Moreover, it would be good to use some USB with a lot of memory, or an additional hard drive to store your projects.

Learn How to Use Shortcuts on Keyboard

Almost all editing tools have the option to use various combinations of symbols on the keyboard to apply some functions much easier. Also, you can set some functions by yourself on the keyboard. Programs like Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Adobe After Effects, and many others all have a variety of shortcuts that you should use for a much effective and easier process of editing videos.

During the process of making some project, you will often have to communicate with other people that might be familiar with video editing too. In that matter, you should learn the most important phrases that editors are using, to avoid confusions. The phrases that editors are often using are J Cut, which relates to audio cutting. Jump Cuts is for skipping irrelevant parts of the video. Montage stands for the part of the video with a transformation or section of time. There are also many other phrases that you will learn along.

Properly Adjust the Color

Adjusting the colors in the right way is a powerful option that you can use to highlight some scene, create different ambient, mood, and many more. Most editing tools are providing us with various options for changing the colors of the video. Also, color adjustment is important for establishing the proper and balanced set of pictures and scenes in the video.

Music is Very Important

While you should pay attention to the quality of the video, don’t forget that the sound and background music share the same importance with that. Sometimes a good selection of music can affect the viewers to be more satisfied with your project. There are many online platforms where you can download samples and tracks that you can input in your videos. You can also use VideoProc to download audio videos from 1000+ sites. Also, Sound Forge and similar programs can help you to cut samples of some songs you like, and place it as a background. Moreover, make sure that music will provide the viewer with the same mood as your video is projecting.

Choose a Web Format

While high-quality video systems and theaters require the largest files, you don’t need to wait for hours of rendering if you are going to upload some video on YouTube or some social media. The maximum support for videos on YouTube is 2160p, while Facebook can support up to 720p. However, your video will still have the same quality, and all these platforms have recommended settings that you should follow before rendering.

For most video editing beginners, they do not know which resolution or format needs to choose. Like if you want to convert videos to YouTube, then in the target video format, you can directly choose YouTube video. And all the video conversion support hardware acceleration, meaning even you use an old computer, the conversion progress will be super-fast as well.

Fonts and Animations

While many people see that is irrelevant, you should focus on each part of your video, even on the text of the credits. You have to put some effort into every part of the process, and graphics and texts can also be important, especially if you need to add them inside of some scenes. There are also many ways to create unique fonts and graphics by using some editing tools like After Effects from Adobe.