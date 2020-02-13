What Are the Future Plans for Angelina’s Jolie?

While Brad Pitt shows that he is doing good in his recent career achievements, by winning an Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie is taking further steps into another direction, and it is related to her long – term humanitarian business.

Jolie plans to make more documentaries, engage with humanitarian organizations that are dealing with the education of kids in conflict zones, and refugees. Moreover, Jolie already signed an agreement with WME, CAA, and UTA.

However, despite that Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hasn’t reached high rankings, Angelina Jolie plans to stay in the acting world for a while, as she will appear in two films, Eternals and Those Who Wish Me Dead for 2020. But it will not be for long, as Jolie plans to dedicate to humanitarian work, and she seriously thinks about finding supporting organizations that will make it happen.

The beautiful actress plans to create a platform to use her skills of international humanitarian causes, to get people involved in various projects such as documentaries, books, activism, education, speeches, and more.

As it is known, Angelina and Brad divorced in 2016. Still, Angelina was involved with the humanitarian work way before, and she was an advocate as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She also published a book Notes From My Travels, where she described her experience while traveling the war zones. Her goal is to highlight the emergencies and crises that are often forgotten and not getting media attention.

As she always puts children in the first place, her main initiative is to push legislation to help the child in danger and young immigrants in the U.S. and she cooperated with the Malala Fund for educating young girls and women’s rights.