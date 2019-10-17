What is the chance for Jailbreak iOS 13.1.2?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

iOS jailbreak receives updates from time to time along with Apple’s faster upgrade cycle. If you are already a fan of jailbreaking, you must already know about the importance of checkm8 exploit which relates to iOS 13.1.1 in the demo. So what will be the status of Jailbreak iOS 13.1.2 which now signs the latest? Let us look into all the updates of iOS, jailbreak and Cydia.

Checkm8 Exploit by Axi0mX

One of the latest and greatest news found in the jailbreak community is “checkm8 exploit” which came to the public from security researcher Axi0mX. This is significant as we find this as the first exploit after 2010 as a Bootrom exploit.

Checkm8 is just as exploit and not a complete jailbreak. But if I say it is one of the important pieces for a complete jailbreak, you will definitely agree. And thanks to the developer Axi0mX, we now have the exploit in public with a new scope to iOS jailbreak.

All chance for jailbreak iOS 13.1.2

As to the twitter update, the exploit is found supporting a wide range of devices starting from iPhone 4 to iPhone X. The update by Axi0mX itself is based on iPhone X jailbreak that runs on iOS 13.1.1, the latest at that time. So in overall consideration, checkm8 is a significant exploit that cannot be patched by Apple so easily with another software update over iOS 13.1.1. If Apple is looking for a solution, they need to look for a hardware update by recalling all the devices, which is simply impossible. So there, checkm8 is a big update to jailbreak with new hope. And if it is taken for more experimenting, we could expect iOS 13.1.2 jailbreak as well on the latest firmware Apple now signs.

Should you Download iOS 13.1.2?

If you are looking through iOS jailbreak and Cydia opportunities, upgrading to the latest Apple’s software will not be an advantage. If there is any update on iOS 13.1.2 jailbreak possibilities, there is no harm of upgrading the device. According to CydiaMate, it is wise to stay on the lowest possible as it could increase the chance of jailbreak and Cydia Download

CoolStar in focus to checkm8 exploit

When it comes to a jailbreak update, CoolStar is an unavoidable name. So with the same support, we find CoolStar with a special status showing he is officially in concerned to jailbreak iOS 13 with focus to checkm8 exploit. We could find him announced that he is shifting his focus from A12 (X) jailbreak to work for iOS 12.1.3 and later. So if you believe something could happen in near days, you better stay focused to CoolStar who has confirmed his work.

Final words

Anything is possible in iOS jailbreak and Cydia. So if you wait for jailbreak iOS 13.1.2, you need some more wait to know that clear through a possible jailbreak tool update. Until then, stay tuned to all the iOS, jailbreak and Cydia news from us.