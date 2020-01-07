What Queen Elizabeth Carries in Her Small Purse?

Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most – recognized faces of the 20th and 21st century, the longest-reigning monarch in the British Empire. Although she is already in her nineties and has heirs to take care of the royal duties, the Queen still shows up every day at the palace and fulfills her obligations.

The Queen has lived a life full of excitement, been through two world wars, and travel the world several times. Moreover, these days she spends time with her family, as she is a great – grandmother, and it works perfectly fine for her.

Moreover, it is known that Queen is a dedicated fan of schedules and routines, as she always wakes up at the same time, and eats healthy food, mostly part of her regular diet. After finishing breakfast, she drinks tea, and then she leaves her chambers.

In case you didn’t know, Queen Elizabeth is very active, and she wants to stay fit as much as she can. Therefore, the Queen still goes on horseback riding, and this kind of lifestyle inevitably contributes to her excellent health and longevity.

Another interesting fact about Queen Elizabeth is that she always carries a small purse with her, no matter where she goes. She is seen multiple times with the wallet, officially dressed, even if she stayed inside the Buckingham Palace.

However, it is not the same bag, as the Queen has more than a hundred handbags from various designers. The Queen prefers mid-size and small purses, in which no more than a couple of items can fit, preferably small ones.

Therefore, many do wonder, what possibly can fit in the Queen’s small purse, and is there something particular that she always carries with her?

As follows, it is recently discovered that Queen does carry a specific item with her all the time, and it is a portable handbag hook.

The piece serves when the Queen needs free hands, and there are no desirable places where she can hang her bag. The catch is made in a way that can be attached to flat surfaces.

Besides the unique purse – holder, the Queen likes to wear a lipstick and a small mirror, reading glasses and mints. These items are somewhat regular in her purse, says stuff who were serving the Queen for many years.