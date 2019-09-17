What to carry on touring trips in your motorcycle luggage?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When going on a trip and tours, it can get a little difficult to pack what you need. Overpacking and carrying things you do not need is common. Everything is sorted and ready, but you could not figure what to pack. Don’t worry because we are going to tell you what to carry on your touring trips in your motorcycle luggage. According to vikingbags.com they have quality and trusted motorcycle luggage for you so that you do not have to worry later.

Riding gear

Obvious and important, there are a lot of gear options to choose from. Different companies, styles, fabrics, and features. However, each piece of gear is important, and you should choose protective gear wisely. Mostly you would be wearing the gear but keep enough space to keep them if needed. A protective jacket, gloves, chaps, helmet, and boots are a must.

Also, keep different gear for different weather conditions. For this, you can simply search for the place or places you are going from and to. Mostly you would have to face rain so pack a rain suit as well. Multifunction jackets are good but take too much time drying. Therefore, proper and separate rain gear is preferred. A high visibility jacket or vests should always be there and easily accessible.

Clothes

This is one of the most important things you need to carry. Pack as much as you like, calculate your stay and pack accordingly. Put two or three extra pairs other than your calculations because just in case. T-shirts and trousers are easy to carry and wear. Don’t forget to pack undies, socks, and shoes too. Then if the season there is winter get some jackets, warm shoes, and head warmers. On top of all, deodorant is a must-pack thing.

Money

Carry your atm’s and cards with you, but apart from that, it is always safe and best to carry some with you too. Always exchange your money on arrival and do not keep it all in one place. For instance, if you forget or lost your wallet, everything would be over.

Food

If you are planning on camping, then it is a must because you cannot live without eating. However, things get a little bit easier if you would be staying in motels or hotels. You never know when you would get hungry and if there is a food place nearby. Plus going off a mile or two just to get something to eat seems like a stretch you would not want to have. Dry food, snacks, and energy bars are instant options in these kinds of situations.

You like cooking and camping; put instant pasta, instant noodles, rice, bread are best to carry with you. Pack some sauces and spices according to taste. If you are packing, these do not forget to put a pan, fire starter kit, spoons, and forks. Pack some other items to eat and cook as you like.

Electronics

Do not even think of leaving your smartphone at home because it will be useful a lot. But make sure it is unlocked when traveling abroad. A charging point on a bike is important when camping otherwise not necessary. Obviously for charging you should pack a charger cable and power brick.

Power bank or spare phone battery if it is easily replaceable for the times you cannot find a charging point nearby. A European plug adapter is a huge help when traveling.

Bringing tools on the trip will help you a lot even if you cannot fix the matter, the bike would be fixed enough to take you and itself to some mechanic. Basic repair tools and some extra nuts and bolts will take care of it. For long trips and tours, brake pads and oil and chain lubricant will keep things smooth and grippy. All this would be useless if you do not know how to do it. A multifunctional knife with tools is never out of fashion.

Repair kit

The tire repair kit is the one not to forget. If your tires are tubeless, then it is easier, compared to tube trues, to repair. Choose according to your tires and which one you like. There are plenty available these days just do a little research. Other small repairs and kits are okay to pack if you like. Most of all, you should know how to.

Spares

Keep a spare key to your luggage and room, if staying in a hotel, and bike somewhere safe and away from regular keys.

Spare of everything would is too much, so get only things that are important — keeping cable ties, bearings, bungee cord to tie things up safely, duct tape, and superglue. Keep in mind these are not the long term of permanent fixed, so get your bike to the mechanic as soon as possible and get the proper fix, unless you want to take risks. But these spares would help fix a lot of other things for good like sleeping mat, phone case, etc.

Dry bags, sacks, shopper bags, and plastic carry will come in handy on many occasions. We recommend keeping them with you.

Kitchenware

This is if and only when you are planning on cooking and camping, otherwise motels and hotels serve good enough food and you already packet snacks and dry food for on the road hunger. So, if you plan on doing so make sure to get plate, spoons, forks, knives, cups, match or Firestarter kit.

Water

Yes, carry your water with you and refill the bottle from a place you know is safe. Otherwise, buy new ones on the way. If your journey is long, like really long, then carry water that you can drink on the way if you get thirsty. Get another bottle or so before the current one ends.

Documents

This is a no brainer, but for the reminder, get up and pack those documents right now before you forget. Keep all documents, like insurance, license, registration, international driving permit, ownership proof, etc., at a handy and easy-access location. You know this already but try not to damage the documents by stuffing your food, tools, and clothes over it.

Insurance

Nice and reputed travel insurance will always be good and helpful. If you do not want your trip to get ruined, then get yourself a travel insurance. Make sure it is applicable for your motorcycle, area where you are going, engine size, and will come to your assistance when needed. If they cover theft and loss expenses too, then what else do you need?

Medical insurance will also help you out a lot, for when you are in trouble, medically. Just to be on the safe side carry first aid kit too.