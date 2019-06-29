What to eat when on a diet

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Have you put on a little extra weight and now want to lose it? Everywhere you turn, all you can hear is – start exercising, cut down on junk food, and eat healthily, and so on. Now the question arises – What food is healthy? It seems that every day there is some kind of new research that changes the rules when it comes to a healthy diet. In the following text, we are going to make a list of foods you should eat not only to lose weight but also to improve your health.

First of all, there are eggs. In the past, they were labeled as a type of food that increases cholesterol level and should be avoided. However, recent studies have shown that even though they affect levels of bad LDL-cholesterols, they can be extremely beneficial. By eating eggs for breakfast you will get all the nutrients your body needs, you will feel less hungry and the best part is that you will lose weight.

Another type of food that has been wrongfully accused of being bad for you, are whole grains. This is due to popular cereals that are full of sugar, still, some of them are extremely healthy, such as oat, brown rice, and quinoa that are rich in fiber and have a certain amount of proteins. Oats are high in a soluble fiber called beta-glucans that boosts your metabolic health. Also, brown rice can contain high levels of resistant starch, especially if cooked and left to cool afterward. However, be careful when purchasing whole grains. You should always avoid refined grains because they are basically processed junk food, despite the “healthy whole grains” stamp on the packing.

We are moving on to fruit, that is adored by everyone and all nutritionists agree that it is good for us. Yes, some fruits contain a significant amount of sugar, but guess what, that will not endanger your weight loss process. Why? Well, besides sugar, fruits are rich in fiber which prevents sugar from being released into your bloodstream too quickly. They are also high in all sorts of nutrients and vitamins. One of the fruits that have been researched at great length is grapefruit. Due to its ability to reduce insulin resistance, calories intake and restrain appetite, eating half a grapefruit, a half an hour before any meal will help you lose weight.

Furthermore, cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts are very high in fiber and protein, which means that you won’t be hungry for a while and still lose that extra weight. In addition, boiled potatoes are considered a perfect food, because they have almost all the nutrients one needs, and are especially rich in potassium which is something a lot of people don’t get enough of.

Moreover, meat and fish such as salmon and tuna should be on your daily menu. Meat is loaded with proteins – there isn’t any other type of food that can compete with it when it comes to protein levels. Clearly, you should avoid processed meat, and cook it at home instead. Tuna and salmon are also high in proteins, but they also contain omega-3 fatty acid which is extremely healthy. It will not only make you full for a longer period of time, but it can also help you with different sorts of conditions you have been dealing with.

When on a diet, you should also consider taking supplements that are rich in magnesium and calcium. If you want to learn more, visit this website, but in a nutshell, supplements will provide you with more nutrients your body needs, and this is especially important if you are trying to change your diet and are still lost when it comes to the type of foods you should eat.

All in all, it can be difficult to make big changes when it comes to food you have been consuming for years. The first thing you have to do is to avoid junk and processed food, as well as, deep fried food, and then you can make other changes along the way.