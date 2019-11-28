What We Can Learn About Sex from Porn Movies

Watching porn has become somewhat stigmatized over the years. It has earned itself a bit of a bad rap. People tend to associate watching porn with being lonely. It is something of a dirty habit as far as ‘proper society’ is concerned. The porn enthusiast is often caricatured as the basement-dwelling incel who stews in his own filth all day, rubbing one out to over-the-top hardcore smut whenever he isn’t playing Halo or grabbing fistfuls of Cheetos and trolling on 4Chan.

Porn movies, however, are not only for the socially inept man living in his mother’s basement, though. There is, in fact, plenty of lessons to be gleaned from the seemingly bottomless wells of adult content offered on sites like Pornhub.com, Redtube.com, xhamster.com, Theporndude.com – or any porn site of your choosing, really.

When viewed through the right lens, porn can be as instructive as it is visually stimulating. You just have to know what to for. Porn, in other words, doesn’t exist solely for people with no sex lives to speak of; it can also function as a tool to spice up your already active sex life as well. Wow, your partner in the bedroom with some new tricks and ideas that you can learn straight from the pros.

It’s All About the Angles

Maybe the reason that you and your partner have hit a rut between the sheets is due to the fact that you have run out of new and interesting ways to hit the right spots. Any woman will tell you that, equally important to clitoral stimulation, is the angle of penetration. The G-Spot cannot and should not be ignored, and it exists in a different location for everyone.

The next time you put visit Pornhub.com, try paying special attention to the different positions that are used. Sure, we are all familiar with the standards: missionary, cowgirl, and doggy style, but the kama sutra has many more pages than just those three. Look for some rarer and more scintillating positions to try out with your lover. Look for positions like the side straddle, lotus, butterfly, the splitter, or the three-legged dog the next time you put on a porno. Sometimes it’s all about finding the right angle to bring your partner to bliss.

Perfect Your Head Game

Whether you tend to slop on the knob or eat the groceries, there is no underestimating the importance of oral stimulation to healthy and exciting sex life. Everyone loves some good head. That’s a given. What is not a given, however, is everyone knowing how to give some good head. Watching porn can change that.

The next time you find yourself itching to navigate your browser to the smuttier corners of the web, pay special attention to how the professionals take on fellatio or cunnilingus. Almost every porno has an obligatory 10 to 15 minutes of oral sex before the actual action commences. Instead of just skipping past this (as so many people tend to do), use this as an opportunity to study. Chances are, if you are watching carefully, you will notice new techniques and movements to improve your head game immensely. Take notes! Even if you don’t perform as expertly as the porn stars in the videos, your partner will love that you are branching out and trying new things down there, guaranteed.

Watch Amateur Porn to Learn what Real People Like

One of the biggest complaints that people have about professional porn is that it is largely unrealistic. You may have heard people say things like, ‘no woman would actually ever enjoy that,’ or ‘there is no way that position could ever feel as good as it looks.’ And, in truth, oftentimes these criticisms are accurate when it comes to the exaggerated and dramatized scenarios that premium porn providers like Brazzers or Team Skeet tend to produce.

However, you can’t really argue with the results you see in amateur porn videos. When you are watching two real people having real sex, there is a very good chance that they are doing things that their partner actually enjoys (so long as it looks like they are truly enjoying it, that is). Pay attention to what the amateurs are doing right, what is getting results, and then try to incorporate some of that into your own bedroom playbook.

Or, better yet, why not propose making an amateur sex tape of your own to mix things up? Sometimes just knowing that you think your partner is hot enough to make a porno with can be all it takes to get them off. If you are unsure of where to check out some of the best amateur porn, check out theporndude.com for an enormous list of the best amateur porn sites on the web.

Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby

Of course, the best way to improve your sex life is to communicate with your partner simply. Talk it through. Learn what makes their toes curl, tell them what drives you crazy. Open and honest communication is often the best way to both make your lover feel more comfortable in the sack (because it lets them know that you actually care about their pleasure as much as your own) and to learn precisely what it is that they want. Why play the trial and error game when you could just get a cheat sheet to their body with a simple conversation?

Even though nothing comes close to the power of communication, there are plenty of ways to improve your performance by watching porn movies. Hey, not everyone knows every single thing that they like, right? Watching porn does not have to be a one-sided act of self-pleasure all the time. The next time you get your porn on, switch your perspective a little bit and erase those lines between fantasy and reality for good!