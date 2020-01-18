Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move to America?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made a bombshell announcement about their retirement from the royal family. They have a desire to be financially independent, and to spend half the time in the United States of America, where the Duchess of Sussex is. But, they still can’t move to the United States of America. They desire to be living in Los Angeles and Canada, and they want to purchase houses in those places so that they can reside and raise their baby boy Archie in peace.

After revealing on their Instagram account that they will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, they also declared in their Instagram post how they want to live between the United Kingdom and the United States of America. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America … This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” shared the former royal couple.

However, there is a reason why the power couple can’t move to America just yet. Meghan Markle has publicly declared that she isn’t fond of Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America. During his last visit to the United Kingdom, Prince Harry refused to be pictured with him. An insider revealed, “It’s by no means an immediate thing, but there is a long-term plan to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, where they will also spend a great deal of time. The couple used the words North America in their statement about where they planned to live deliberately. It doesn’t pin them down to any one place.”