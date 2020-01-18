How is Prince Harry Feeling After the Big Announcement?

You are all probably familiar with the recent events that happened in the royal family. If you don’t know, well, here is a reminder – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have made an announcement in which they stated that they will be stepping back as “senior royals” and that they want to become financially independent. With all this said, people started wondering how Prince Harry is feeling at the moment, and it seems like everything was revealed during a recent event which the Duke of Sussex attended.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a big announcement on their Instagram account, and Queen Elizabeth II has since declared, “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Now that they have the Queen’s approval, Prince Harry’s body language seemed a little “rebellious”, as stated by Judi James, the body language specialist. During the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, Prince Harry served as the host, and James noticed few things, like his attention to his wedding band. “It’s a self-comfort gesture that usually suggests someone is coping with potential pressure by ‘summoning’ the virtual support of people who love them, in this case presumably Meghan, although the gesture can also suggest he’s missing his son Archie too.” Regarding his body language, James mentioned how he is now “energetic and upbeat,” and he seems like he “lost the signs of protective, watchful anxiety without his wife and baby to worry about in front of the Press.

James further continued, “His joke about minding the grass or he’d get into trouble placed him firmly in empathy mode as the naughty kid of the Royal Family. His body language made him look like that popular supply teacher who can be in charge but also one of the kids themselves. The mud-checking was another gesture that suggested Harry sees himself as a bit of a naughty or rebellious kid who is currently wanting to be seen on his best behavior. It also suggests he sees himself as a bit of a visitor at the Palace and slightly in awe of the place but with a sense of good humor too.”