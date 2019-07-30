Men and Women Describe Performing Kama Sutra and Other Weird Sexual Acts on Drugs

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Stay in your comfort zone, people!

Hopefully, you’ve reached a level with yourself where you’re ready to do some experimentation in the bedroom with confidence and excitement. It can be a little scary, but it could also be one of the most erotic moments in your life too. If you have too much fear to do what you’ve always wanted to and want to hear from people who have actually tried such things, then read on. Their experience and guidance may help you along your way. It may also help you to say: “Well it didn’t work out for that guy, so I think I’ll pass.”

Tonguing

Not really sexual, but I was making out with a guy at a party in high school and he started running his tongue in that space between my gums and the inside of my lips, top and bottom. That was pretty weird. (ThosePeaches)

Milking the Cow

I don’t know what it was called but I named it milk the cow. My girlfriend at the time was training to be a massage therapist and had me get on all fours while she lubed up her hands and my d**k. Then from behind she vigorously went hand over hand stroking down while I yelled out. (spockofthewalk)

A Different Blow Job

My boyfriend likes to breathe down my neck sometimes. Not in the sensitive part and not a gentle, breathy moan, but straight up blow on my throat like steamed green beans.

Honestly I know he loves doing it and it makes him happy, so I have never said anything. I’m just happy that’s he’s with me. [deleted user]

Just the Butt

I briefly dated a guy who had a little bit of a meth issue. A peculiar side effect of meth, in his case, was that he loved eating butt. For hours. Even the highest quality rim job gets boring eventually, but he was SO into it, it felt wrong to ask him to stop. (subjection-s)

Shedding Tears

I had a blowjob so good from some girl that it made me start crying. I have no idea what she did with her hands, tongue, jaw, blowing bubbles, humming. She literally took every single internet tip and combined into the weirdest, most intense blowjob known to man. Everything came out of me. (Biffmcgee)

Snorting

I was getting a blow job and she told me to tell her when I was about to cum. I figured she just didn’t like cum in her mouth and was a little disappointed but I get it.

So when the moment arrived and I was as close to exploding as possible, I managed to warn her that I was about to cum and she – no joke – puts the tip of my dick into one of her nostrils, plugs the other side, and snorted my load as if it was a big line of cocaine. It was one of those full lung inhales too like where you’re trying to clear your sinuses when you’re congested or something; she got every last drop.

I’m rarely speechless but I was then and she said nothing of it. I zipped up and went right back to partying. If I could do it all over, I’d ask if that was something she did on the regular and if she enjoyed it or if was supposed to turn the guy on or what. Now I’ll never know. (Mikeytruant850)

The Whole Arm

It was Valentine’s day and I was single, early 20’s and felt like I NEEDED a date or somehow I wouldn’t be validated for breathing or whatever. So I hook up with this guy from a dating site. He’s a volunteer firefighter so he’s gotta he a good guy, right?

I go to his place. We both know why I’m there so we pretty immediately start making out. Things get hot and heavy. I lose my shirt, he loses his pants and then I’m sucking his d**k while he’s kneeling over me.

He guides my hand to his butt. Then guides my fingers between his cheeks. Then he grabs this like, gallon jug of KY, slathers my hand in it, turns his back to me and guides my fingers in his butt.

He’s awkwardly fingering me while first my fingers, then my knuckles, then my whole hand slides in his hole while reruns of Law & Order play on his tv. (ObliterateMeBaby)

Pit Licker

In high school, I was getting frisky with a dude who I had been on a couple of dates with, and he started licking my armpit. Like, really licking it. And then he asked me, “Doesn’t that feel good?” and I was too awkward to tell him it was weird.(FertyMerty)

Dumping a Load

A girl I was dating a few years back jiggled the lock on the bathroom door while I was dropping a deuce, let herself into the room and shut the door behind her, and asked if she could suck my d**k while I took a s**t because she’d always wanted to try that.

Of course I said yes, but it was pretty awkward pushing out turds, hearing them splash into the bowl, with a girl between my legs going to town and knowing she had to be able to smell poop but didn’t care. Pretty good otherwise. (TheRomanFox)

COCKtail

I’ve said this before on here but it’s worth a re-tell. My ex-girlfriend gave me a shrimp cocktail BJ. She didn’t like giving BJ’s but she liked shrimp so somehow in her head combine the two and she would like giving a blowjob. I was pretty desperate for a BJ so there I am in a Quality Inn on a Saturday with shrimp along the length of my d**k, hanging off like hangers on a clothing rack. She ate the shrimp while giving me a BJ. She said she enjoyed it. I struggled to make sense of it all. I did finished though. (SaturnzIII)

Family Foursome

Guy from one of my classes in college asked if I wanted to leave a party with him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s sister.

We went to his place and drank for a bit. He starts making out with his girlfriend and I follow the mood and start making out with his girlfriend’s sister. He starts having sex with his girlfriend on the couch across from us, so again, we follow he mood and start having sex ourselves. Being in the same room, one thing led to another and it turns into a foursome. We even swapped girls.

I can’t say I didn’t enjoy it but it was weird knowing this guy was cool with me screwing his girlfriend and even more weird that these two sisters were down with the whole act.

Class was awkward after that. (mr_afrolicious)

Nipple Guy

One guy I was with insisted his nipples be played with during sex. I know guys have sensitive nipples too but the issue became that they HAD to be played with during sex at all times so any and all positions that made that the least bit difficult were off the list.

He also wanted them played with, both of them, while I was performing fellatio which was really hard to do, balance-wise sometimes but if I let go he was like, “Play with my nipples!” He couldn’t get off unless I did. We couldn’t, for example, consider doggie style – I suggested it and he said, “You can’t reach my nipples.” The only reason I revealed this story is I went along with it – we broke up, thankfully, for a number of reasons. (loridee)

Explosive Bowels

The weirdest one I DID stop was when a girl wanted to “play with my prostate.” She proceeded to put on a latex glove, lube up, and shove two fingers up my a*s. She hit something, and immediately I jumped off of her hand, ran to the bathroom and explosively shat. NEVER again. (spiderlanewales)

Pet Project

My wife for whatever reason likes to put the tip of her finger inside my foreskin and just leave it there while we watch TV. It feels so incredibly weird and I don’t like it at all but it makes her “happy.” After a few minutes I can’t stand it anymore and tell her to stop. She giggles and pulls her finger out and is unusually happy afterwards…she also pretends my d**k is an elephant trunk and my balls are the ears and makes elephant noises, which we both laugh at, then I tell her the elephant is thirsty and needs to go to the watering hole and it goes from there. (arcadian1911)

There Goes That

In high school, a girl gave me a blow job, and halfway through she asked if she could name my d**k after my best friend. Instant limp noodle, and I asked her to leave. You know it’s awkward when you can even get through a blowjob. (peckaffpatriot)

Original by Emily Hingle