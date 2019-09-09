Your Friskyscopes For The Week Of September 9-15

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Virgo (August 23-September 22): When it comes to expressing how you’re feeling, words will escape you, but thankfully, you won’t feel the need to rush on getting it right. For now, silence is your friend, in terms of getting what you want from the people closest to you. In your quiet, many will jump in and say what they think you feel. When that happens, pay attention, as those words will tell you what you’re really up against.

Libra (September 23-October 22): No matter how much compassion you think you can muster up, it won’t stop you from blurting out the truth. Real peace of mind will require making some bolder moves and standing your ground. When it comes to power, you won’t rest well until you have it all. So, be glad that you do have the universe on your side now.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You love to get gushy, but you hate if it makes you a fool. So, this week, before you come to any conclusions about the situation you’re in, think about the energy you are receiving from the situation. Chances are the math won’t be adding up early on this week, but towards the end, you will get your numbers right.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): A big decision is in front of you now and it won’t be easy. So, be prepared to go deep down into a more ominous place. Luckily, you’ve known many that have been there before, so don’t be afraid to call a few numbers and ask for some advice. The more options you see that you have, the most riveting it’ll be when you have that a-ha moment.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Forget about having just words or your reputation to get you by now. Instead, make it about action and the pure stealth you have at your fingertips. Yes, this week, you will have to get a bit more James Bond-like in your interactions with people, because outsmarting your opponents isn‘t going to be as easy as usual.

Aquarius (January 20-February 19): Your tastes are going to get much simpler now. So, get deep into relaxation mode and forget the rest. Others will follow your orders, so, if you just want to keep the instructions written somewhere, that’ll work too. After all, it’s about your time and doing things that will make you smile like a Cheshire cat all week.

Pisces (February 20-March 20): It’s going to be a wild, crazy and orgasmic week with a price to pay. Yes, lay it all on the line now, because boundaries aren’t going to stop you from going down a complicated path. Whatever. If drama were not part of your life, you’d sleep all day. So, make the most of these over-the-top scenarios and play your part.

Aries (March 21-April 19): There is so much power lying around, it’d be a shame if nobody picked up on it and cashed in. So, instead make your upside down mentality think in rude awakenings, as you’ll need to tame the irrational, lamenting beast inside you now. Yes, stop making excuses for the things you can’t do and focus on what you can.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Generally, you’re a patient person, but when it comes to waiting on others, you only have so long before you lose it. This week, watch out, as the slowness that is going to happen in your love life will leave you angry, confused and perhaps a bit reckless. However, do stop to realize the things that thrill you now may not be too popular with someone else.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Speak from the heart, because trying to edit what you feel into a perfect monologue that can still hold your sincerity isn’t going to happen. Trust cosmic forces will have your interests in mind and whatever happens now is perfect for this moment. Sure, it’ll be a bit rougher around the edges, but in hindsight, you’ll see the beauty in it all.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Break tradition this week, but be better for it. Yes, just snip that rope that’s holding you up and fall into your future. Promise, it’ll be one of the more empowering times of the year, as you’ll discover what lies ahead is even more bizarre and intimidating that you thought. However, the rush of excitement to mount it will make it obvious that you made the right decision.

Leo (July 23-August 22): If you want the space to act out, then you are going to have to warn others that this is what’s going on. Otherwise, there will be several times where you could snap in a highly inappropriate and disproportionate way. Sure, you need outlets now, but make it anything but people.

