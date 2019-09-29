10 Best Case Fans in 2019 – Reviews

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Your PC needs to be kept cool if it often does tasks that require high performance. Anyone can benefit from having quality fans for their computer, especially designers or gamers. If you are any of these things, or just a performance enthusiast, you may need to invest in extra cooling fans for your computer. In this article, we will help you select the best case fan for your PC. Check out these ten best case fans that we picked for you.

1. CoolerMaster SickleFlow LED Case Fans

CoolerMaster SickleFlow LED Case Fans are the perfect product for you if you are someone who values silent performance. This model has some of the quietest case fans on the market. The dBA is only 19! You can also turn the light on with the LED illumination that comes with these case fans. It also provides you with airflow that is very powerful. These case fans are available for purchase in 120mm x 25mm dimensions, but you can also choose to get 80mm or 92mm versions, depending on the case size. The working speed of these case fans is 2000RPM, and they have 50,000-hour lifespan.

2. Corsair Air Series AF120

This series comes with the most high-quality cooling components on the market. The same can be said for the AF120 model of the Corsair Air Series. These fans come with LEDs in different colors. AF120 features a 52 CFM that is very powerful and will provide you with high airflow. The blades are custom-molded, and they give an incredible performance. The fans are made 120mm x 25mm in dimension and can be bought in single or double packs. Corsair Air Series AF120 works in the speed of 1500RPM, and the noise it makes goes up to 25 dBA.

3. Arctic F12 120mm Fan

If you want your fan to have quiet blades, but you also care about the design, Arctic F12 120mm Fan is definitely worth checking out. The speed of this model is 1350 RPM, which will provide you with excellent airflow of 74 CFM. This fan comes with a uniquely made two-way installation, where the warm air is blown out, and the cool air is drawn in to increase the cooling efficiency. Even though this product does not come with any LED lights, it is guaranteed to have a long-lasting life. This fan is sure to cool your computer for many years.

4. Rosewill 120mm Case Fan 4-Pack

If you are on a budget, this inexpensive case fan will be sure to interest you. Rosewill is famous for producing many affordable components, and this 120mm case fan 4-pack is no exception. With this model of case fans, you will get good airflow, as well as very quiet operation. The noise that these fans make is 22 dBA.

You do not need to worry about the circulation of air being powerful enough, because this pack of case fans has got you covered. Rosewill 120mm case fan 4-pack offers you smooth sleeve bearings, as well as a long-lasting fan life. However, no LED light is included in this product.

5. Noctua NF-P12 Case Fan

Noctua NF-P12 Case Fan is very popular with the customers, and it can be proven by excellent rating that it has gotten so far. This case fan offers not only exceptional blade quality but also incredible performance. It comes in 120mm x 25mm dimensions.

The airflow that this case fan provides you with is 71 CFM, which is very good because the circulation it makes is excellent. If you are looking for a case fan that makes little noise, this one is for you. It has only 13 dBA. The speed can be adjusted, and the lifespan of this case fan is 150,000 hours.

6. PC Cooler 120mm Moonlight Fan 3-Pack

PC Cooler 120mm Moonlight fan 3-pack has some of the best LED case fans on the market. If you love having LED on your fans, this Moonlight fan 3-pack will be the perfect choice for you. It is possible to adjust the light levels to suit your needs.

This fan pack comes with the adjustable speed, which can range between 1000 and 1800 RPM. The Moonlight fans have the lifespan that can reach up to 30,000 hours, and they come with hydraulic bearings which are very low-noise.

PC Cooler 120mm Moonlight fans have a shockproof design that can protect your computer.

7. Thermaltake Riing LED Case Fan 3-Pack

These case fans made by Thermaltake are recommended for those of you who are into gaming and need some powerful components for your computers. Your PC is sure to be kept cool while you are playing video games. There are many different colors available.

The blade on this model has concentrated compression that is made to ensure precise airflow. If you need case fans that have powerful hydraulic bearings but also works quietly then this Thermaltake Riing LED case fan pack is for you. The noise ranges between 19 and 25 dBA. With this model, you will get anti-vibration mounts and CCB blades.

8. AigoDIY Halo LED Case Fans 2-Pack

AigoDIY Halo LED case fans come with pin connectors that offer you wide-compatibility. You will be provided with quality hydraulic bearings if you opt for this case fan 2-pack by AigoDIY. The noise that these fans make is low; it goes from 20 to 32 dBA. A powerful performance comes with Airflow 38 CFM and in the speed of 1500 RPM. These fans come with LED lights, as well as anti-vibration pads.

9. Corsair LL120 3-Pack LED Fans

The Corsair fans are made with more than 16 color options, as well as loops that can be adjusted. Your room will be lit with cool colors with these fans. Corsair LL120 3-Pack LED fans come with PWM controls for speed settings. Your computer will be kept cool with incredible air circulation. Not only is this one of the best fan cases available on the market, but it is also very quiet.

10. upHere 140mm LED Case Fan 3-Pack

If you are a serious gamer, there is no doubt that you will need some powerful case fans. These upHere fans come in the dimensions of 140mm x 25mm, and they have the speed of 1000 RPM. Their high-speed blades keep the airflow at 49 CFM. These case fans support both air cooling and water cooling, and they come with wireless controls.