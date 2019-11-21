11 Celeb Penis Nicknames

It’s a special kind of man who nicknames his wang. From time to time, we are privy to the pet names of celebrity peckers. Do we want to know? Not really … well, kind of. Okay, yes! Click away to find out how famous dudes refer to their weens.
1. Hugh Jackman
Source: Antwerps Sportpaleis
Recently on Jay Leno, Hugh Jackman revealed his wang’s secret identity. “You really want to know who Old James Roger is? Let me show you,” he said pretending to unbutton his pants. “I don’t know why I call him Old James Roger,” he went on, “But that’s what I call him. They always seem old to me. Even from a young age, they look old. You know what I mean?” I have absolutely no idea what Hugh is talking about. [Showbiz Spy]
2. Vinny from “Jersey Shore”
Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal
She’s totally moved on this season, but last season on “Jersey Shore,” Snooki was quite taken with Vinny’s strapping manhood. In fact she loved it so much, she nicknamed it “Moby Dick.” That’s so obvious. I’m kind of disappointed. I was expecting something with the word “pickle” in it. [Celebrity News and Style
]
3. John Mayer
Source: Pinterest
In his infamous Playboy
interview, John Mayer offended everyone — probably even his own d**k — by calling it racist. “My d**k is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a f**kin’ David Duke c**k.” It still pains me to read it. It’s just so
wrong. [News.com
]
4. Wilt Chamberlain
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer
Basketball star Wilt Chamberlain had lots of nicknames like “Wilt the Stilt” and “The Big Dipper.” These names, of course, were in reference to his height and not the stilt he allegedly dipped into some 20,000 women.
5. Gary Busey
Source: The Spokesman-Review
This season on “Celebrity Apprentice,” we had the good fortune of meeting “Big Wednesday,” Gary Busey’s penis, when his bathrobe fell open during a commercial shoot. Not that anything Gary does makes sense
, but the nickname happens to be a reference to his 1978 film, “Big Wednesday,” which is about the biggest, most transcendent wave of all time. Ick. [Screen Junkies
]
6. Anthony Kiedis
Source: Consequence of Sound
In Scar Tissue
, Anthony Kiedis wrote a verse about his manhood calling it “Antoine the Swan.” He claimed this has nothing to do with his peter’s appearance, it had to do with his clumsiness in the sack. While he may graceful dance moves, he claimed “Antoine the Swan” is anything but when he’s gettin’ busy. [Anthony Kiedis
]
7. Macaulay Culkin
Source: Looper
In his quasi-fictional novel Junior
— which is based on his life — Macaulay Culkin revealed that the nickname for his member is “Floyd.” I guess I’ll have to read the rest of the book if I want to find out why. [Gawker
]
8. Owen Wilson
Source: Hollywood.com
They call Owen Wilson
“The Butterscotch Stallion” in reference to his blond mane and his, uh, horse-sized dong. He absolutely loved this nickname until the NY Post
released a not-so-blind item about how “The Butterscotch Stallion” had an affinity for licking a**hole. Oops! [Wizbang
]
9. Rainn Wilson
Source: Global News
Twitter is a great place for discovering celebrity penis monikers. Rainn Wilson
tweeted his wang’s name — “The Fail Whale.” Aww. How self-deprecating of him. [Twitter
]
10. Chad Ochocinco
Source: Cincy Jungle
On the VH1 show “Perfect Catch,” Chad Ochocinco explained what a privilege it was for a woman to get a visit from “Russell the Love Muscle.” That frightens me. [Larry Brown Sports
]
11. Steve-O
Source: Pinterest
Of course Steve-O has a pet name for his pecker. He’s been calling his wang “Julius” since he was 16 … just because it was a “funny name.” [Playboy UK
]
