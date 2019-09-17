10 Of Hollywood’s Hottest Lesbians Under 35

Heather Matarazzo played the iconic Dawn Wiener in “Welcome to the Dollhouse” but has since been seen on shows like “The L Word” and “Exes and Ohs.” Matarazzo came out in 2004 and announced her engagement to Caroline Murphy several years later. [Lesbian Life]

Samantha Ronson

Celebrity DJ Samantha Ronson came into the spotlight when she started dating Lindsay Lohan , but she doesn’t want to brush their relationship under the rug even though it ended tumultuously. Ronson said of Lohan, “I love her as a human being. I’m not gonna sit here and negate everything we had.” Maybe there’s still hope for a reunion? [ MTV

Tila Tequila

I’m not sure that lesbians will exactly be happy with Tila Tequila joining their ranks, but the reality star has decided she is officially a lesbian and announced on Twitter, “I was in denial for a long time, and I found that lying to myself isn’t cool. I finally realized that I’m Lesbian. Not bisexual. I love women. Just because I am lesbian and only date women now that I have come out, boys, I still have a love for u..I don’t HATE men. I just date women… As for the straight people hating on me right now, please shut ur mouth & have some respect!” Who knew Tila was holding anything back? [ The Star Celeb

Sara Gilbert

We all got to know Sara Gilbert when she played Darlene on “Roseanne” back in the day, but this actress has since returned to the spotlight with “The Big Bang Theory” and a seat on “The Talk.” Gilbert and her partner Allison Adler have two kids. [ CNN

JD Samson

Musician JD Samson is best known for being part of the feminist electropunk band Le Tigre. These days, Samson is in the band MEN, but she came out as a lesbian when she was 15 years old and went to my alma mater, Sarah Lawrence. I may or may not have a girl crush on her. [ LA Weekly

Original by The Frisky