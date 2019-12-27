A Royal Tradition Broken by Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice broke one royal tradition after she was spotted while arriving in Sandringham church with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Along with her future husband, she joined other members of the royal family for Christmas day service. This service is traditionally held at Saint Magdalene Church. The couple is expected to marry in June. However, with them attending the Christmas celebration with the royal family, they broke the tradition of non-royal members attending royal family gatherings. That same tradition prevented Kate Middleton from visiting royal family festivities back in 2010.

Usually, attending the Sandringham celebration is reserved for members of the family. Kate Middleton was forced to wait to attend these gatherings before she married Prince William. Also, the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, Mike Tindall was also prevented from attending. This tradition was broken the first time after Meghan Markle attended the Christmas celebrations several months before the wedding. This was the turning point. Also, the father of Princess of York, Prince Andrew, attended the Church this morning.

Prince Andrew appeared for the first time in public after the disastrous interview he gave to BBC. He was accompanied by Prince Charles the whole time. At that time, he stated that he is not ashamed of his friendships with Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. He was ridiculed because he several times denied that he had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Meghan Markle and Prince Harris didn’t attend the Christmas service. They are in Canada taking a break with their new-born son Archie.