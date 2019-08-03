A Therapist Told Me I Had a Demon in My Vag

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A story of a uterine exorcism

Vaginal health is super important. When women tell me they haven’t been to gyno in X amount of years, I usually go off on a rant and guilt trip them (meanwhile I haven’t been to the dentist in like four years, myself, so?). How else would we know everything is okay in our holes… just because there isn’t pain or a funky smell or weird discharge doesn’t mean everything in there is peachy. I don’t want to make other women paranoid, but going to the gyno every year and getting a thorough exam will give you piece of mind.

Some women choose to go the natural, spiritual route when it comes to their bodies. Things like peppermint oil for headaches, meditation for anxiety, and coconut oil for everything ever. Of course you can combine both Western and Eastern medicine for self-care. I mean, I know people who go to doctors, but also get reiki or acupuncture.

Carolyn, an Australian woman, has been struggling with a slew of medical issues her entire life, including endometriosis (a very painful disease where kind of tissue that normally grows inside the uterus grows outside the uterus). She went to a retreat in Thailand and she gave Eastern medicine for a whirl for her uterine affliction.

Thailand

Carolyn’s entire life was filled with physical ailments: Chest infections, arthritis in her face, and more. The biggest and hardest one she’s had to endure is endometriosis, which gave her massively painful periods. Even pills and surgery didn’t help ease her suffering at all.

In 2014, Carolyn went to a friend’s wedding in Thailand. Having already tried holistic remedies and enjoyed them, she decided to get some serious Eastern treatments while there. “I also like the suggestion of relief from some of my many physical issues without actually committing to any real lifestyle changes,” she wrote in her explanation. So Carolyn signed up for a week-long cleanse in Phuket.

The retreat involved yoga, group circles about thinking positively, all-you-can-drink clay and psyllium shakes, and massages. Oh, and daily self-administered enemas.

Mrs. Timmy

Halfway through Carolyn’s retreat she sat down one of the retreat’s advisors to discuss her medical history. After hearing about her endometriosis, the advisor suggested that Carolyn see Mrs. Timmy, who practiced Chi Tsang Nei, a Chinese method that focuses on realigning the flow of chi in one’s body.

“I nodded eagerly—this was my kind of talk. He shifted slightly in his seat and dropped his voice as he explained the treatment involved the ‘massage of the sexual organs.’ I hesitated, but only for a second. After all, I have always prided myself on being open to alternative therapies.”

When Carolyn arrived Mrs. Timmy declared that a demon living in Carolyn’s uterus and that was the source of her problems. And so then the exorcism began.

Getting in There

The exorcism started off with Mrs. Timmy getting up on the table and holding Carolyn while they rocked back and forth. Next up, Carolyn was tapped all over her body with a tiny hammer. Then Mrs. Timmy repeatedly and aggressively poked Carolyn’s bellybutton.

Then it was time for Mrs. Timmy to get all up in Carolyn for massage.

“For the record, having a stranger perform pressure point therapy on your cervix isn’t much worse than a pap smear. If I focused on the spiritual aspect it was just like someone ringing the gong at the end of yoga, only inside me.”

The treatment ended with a deep and hard lower stomach massage. Then Mrs. Timmy stood silently with her eyes closed for awhile with her hands on Carolyn’s stomach. Then Mrs. Timmy said, “You’re fixed!”

“For days afterwards I had the most magical sensation that my entire torso was floating.”

For weeks afterwards, Carolyn wrote that her whole body felt “amazingly light” and that her periods have been pain-free.

Curious? You can find Chi Tsang Nei specialists here in the U.S.

Read Carolyn’s full story over at VICE.

