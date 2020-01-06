Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters Met Ethiopia’s First Woman President

We all know that Angelina Jolie is one great humanitarian, and long – term UNICEF volunteer and contributor, however, she never misses the chance to impress us with her activism. This time, she went to Ethiopia, where she spent New Year’s Eve with her four kids Shiloh, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne.

Ethiopia recently went through significant changes in the political spectrum. The country got its first woman president, Sahle Work Zewde, which brought a new hope in the prosperity of the country, and the people love their new leader. However, it seems like the president has fans outside of the country, and one of them is Angelina Jolie, who even brought her daughters to meet her in person.

The famous actress and humanitarian brought her daughters Shiloh, Zahara who are born in Ethiopia, Knox and Vivienne on a holiday trip. There, Angelina spoke with the new president about education, solutions for girls’ education, history, and activism to stop certain diseases.

In case you are not familiar with Angelina’s humanitarian work, she has a program called Zahara, by her daughter, that supports finding a cure for tuberculosis and other diseases that are common among African people. In 2009, Jolie’s Foundation collaborated with the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health intends to end the illness.

Moreover, Jolie spoke about her children for the 2020 issue of BAZAAR, where she stated: ”It is essential to know our true self, in the age of social media, and that is an important question for all of us.” Later she adds: ”For children especially. I believe that every kid should have the right to say who he is and what he truly believes. We can’t prevent them from feeling pain, loss, and sadness. However, we can educate them about how to cope with that.”