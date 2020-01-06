Meghan Markle Brings the Celebrity and Royalty Worlds Together!

Meghan Markle, the newest Duchess of Sussex, comes from a non – royal world, and with her entrance to the royal family, everything changed for her. However, the change is present, as many believe that with Meghan, the line between celebrity and showbiz world and royal word is getting thicker and thicker.

Meghan joined the royal family in the year of 2018, after marrying Prince Harry. Today, the royal couple is showing to the world how they love and care about each other, and share the love with their firstborn son, Prince Archie.

Moreover, according to some experts for the royal house, Meghan’s outside connections with actors, producers, fashion designers, and many more are changing the imperial world, which is necessarily exclusive and closed for a broader audience. As follows, there were specific rules that Meghan faced after she gains the title of the Duchess, and the same applies to the outside world. For instance, famous jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer got an official order from Buckingham Palace to stop using Meghan’s picture to promote her jewelry.

The incident is connected with the strict privacy policy of the royal family, where the members of it are under the specific protection, and their images, names can’t be used to propaganda purposes.

Moreover, the situation with Meghan’s friend Jennifer Meyer went viral, and several tabloids spoke about the privacy law of the royal family, and how many would like to exploit the fame of the royal family members.

However, Jennifer replied and stated: ”The Royal Family has a pretty good grasp of Royal Images. I think that the Royal Family has asked that from me because they want to keep the order and strict rules among the royalties.”

Later she added how she understands the worry behind it, as no one wants that someone else gets rich on account of the royal family members without their approval.