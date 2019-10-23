Astrology 101: Dream Vacations For Each Sign

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We love traveling almost as much as love talking about astrology, so we thought it was about time we combined the two. Let’s discuss dream vacations, shall we? Here are 12 dream destinations tailored to the preferences and personality traits of each zodiac sign. Should you hop on a cruise to Mexico? Go wine tasting in Tuscany? Splurge on a spa retreat? Click through to find out!

Aries (March 21st-April 19th)

You crave a unique trip that provides you with adventure, culture, and a breathtaking view (not to mention bragging rights). Machu Picchu, anyone?

Taurus (April 20th-May 20th)

More than any other sign, you know how to enjoy the finer things in life: a glass of red wine, a gorgeous view, a plate of fresh pasta … Tuscany awaits!

Gemini (May 21st-June 20th)

A cross-country road trip gives you excitement, endless possibilities, and an ever-changing itinerary full of new people, places, and experiences. Gemini life dream!

Cancer (June 21st-July 22nd)

Cancer’s ideal trip involves a glittering pool, a luxurious hotel, sunshine, and plenty of relaxation. Splurge on a Palm Springs resort and you’ll be perfectly content.

Leo (July 23rd-August 22nd)

Rio de Janeiro‘s fun, flamboyant Carnival is the perfect place for you. Pack your sequin bikini top to enjoy the festivities and let your inner lioness roar!

Virgo (August 23rd-September 22nd)

Tap into your love of planning by buying a stack of maps, travel guides, itinerary notebooks, and a European rail pass. Twenty cities in ten days? No problem!

Libra (September 23rd-October 22nd)

Libras live for pampering, luxury, and immersing themselves in beauty. Treat yourself to a spa vacation and indulge in all the amenities your resort has to offer. Two-hour hot stone massage? Yes please!

Scorpio (October 23rd-November 21st)

Pass up crowded beaches and bustling cities and get the seclusion you crave in the Maldives. A private villa surrounded by water is every Scorpio‘s idea of heaven.

Sagittarius (November 22nd-December 21st)

You need a grand adventure packed with plenty of activities and new places to explore. A backpacking trip through the Australian Outback will provide you with a wealth of stories to impress your friends back home.

Capricorn (December 22nd-January 19th)

Your day-to-day life is so full and busy, you deserve a vacation that affords you total relaxation. On a cruise to Mexico, you can soak up the sun, indulge in decadent desserts, and rest assured that everything will go according to plan.

Aquarius (January 20th-February 18th)

You love to immerse yourself in a new culture where you can practice your language skills, interact with local people, and experience a world entirely different from your own. Make the trek to Morocco for the trip of a lifetime.

Pisces (February 19th-March 20th)

A laid back atmosphere, white sand beaches, and sparkling blue ocean in every direction will match your Pisces lifestyle. Grenada is the perfect place for you to lay on the beach and swim all day long.

