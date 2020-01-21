Baby Archie Didn’t Hang Out Much With His Cousins

There is an ongoing rumor in the royal family of how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child, Archie, didn’t hang out much with his royal cousin. The stories say that baby Archie has met Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis just two times by now.

Katie Nicholl, a royal except and author, talked on the subject with ET, and she said the following, “Well, look, we know there have clearly been a lot of family tensions, rifts, fallouts behind the scenes. I think throughout all of this, Kate has tried very much to be the peacemaker. Remember that she and Harry were at one point incredibly close. She, Harry, and William were a very special trio, and I think she’s very keen to try and see that rift closed up. And at some point down the future, there will be a closeness between the four of them, if not for themselves, for the royal cousins because it’s emerged that … the Cambridge children have actually only met Archie a handful of times.”

Nicholl concluded, “I suppose that’s down to the Sussexes being in Windsor, the Cambridges being in London.” The first time Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis met Archie was in July 2019, twp months after Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child.

Kate Middleton and Prince William had their first official visit to the Sussex family on May 14, to meet the newest addition to the royal family. Upon finishing her royal engagement, Kate Middleton went to Frogmore Cottage, where The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resided with their firstborn, and that is when she and her husband met their nephew for the first time. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the new parents a week before Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped by to see what is baby Archie like.