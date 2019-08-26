Bride-To-Be Openly Cheats Before Wedding, and It Goes Viral

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

That’s one way to find out what your SO does

Once two people agree to get married, they launch into a happy time of planning for the big day. You make sure that you have the right flowers, the best tasting food, the perfect fairytale venue, and, of course, she has to pick out the dress that she’s been dreaming about for her entire life. You may also choose to have a night where the future bride and groom go their separate ways in order to have one last party before marriage. While things may get a little risqué, you usually don’t go all the way with someone else.

But there was this one lady who just couldn’t resist a little makeout session with some guy she just met during her bachelorette party, and her groom say the video of it.

Happy in Love

Pablo Torres Gandara loved his girlfriend Emma Alicia Paz Ayala that he asked her to marry him; she happily obliged. They were all ready to say their vows, but Emma wanted to have one last party before the big day.

An Innocent Party

Emma and her ladies friends headed down the wild and crazy party resort Coralina Daylight Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexcio for her bachelorette party.

The crowded pool party got so crazy that Emma was having trouble staying sober. She got a little drunk and some nearby dudes took notice.

#LadyCoralina

That’s when people who realized what was going on whipped out their phones to take photos and video of Emma making out and dancing with at least one random guy; other videos have surfaced, but they are too grainy to confirm identities.

But this is definitely Emma kissing a man who isn’t her fiancé. The incriminating evidence went viral on social with the tag #ladycoralina, and her husband-to-be didn’t really like it.

Making Out

The mystery man dips Emma to the ground then pretty much shoves his tongue in her face. Emma may have been too drunk to really realize what was happening.

Pablo was shown the video, and he decided that the wedding was definitely over.

Change of Heart

Yet, not long after he made that drastic decision, he changed his mind and decided to go through with it after all. He said that he just wanted to put this little indiscretion behind them and move on.

Do you think that Pablo made the right decision about Emma? Let us know what you think about it in the comments and SHARE this story!

Original by Emily Hingle