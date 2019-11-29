Crystal Healing Meditation: Does it Really Work?

For thousands of years, our ancestors have been using crystals for manufacturing jewelry, as decorative items, and as items of power. However, how do these crystal work? Although they cannot alleviate the symptoms of a disease or cure it, they can have an incredible effect on mental, spiritual, and physical blockages. Crystal healing meditation falls into the alternative medicine category, which includes things such as yoga and acupuncture.

People who work with crystal or who have tried this alternative medicine on themselves stated that these beautiful stones are conduits of healing energy, of course, when used properly. Since they release positive, strengthening, and calming waves, they can help individuals with achieving the state of a peaceful mind. The vibrations are produced by a specific way the atoms and particles move and interact – and those waves can have major effects on our bodies and mind.

Various experts stated that the human body is a powerful, electromagnetic organism, that has psychological, physical energy flowing through it. And crystals are an interesting and specific way in which people can direct and affect the energies towards greater health when used properly. As previously mentioned, they cannot cure diseases and conditions since they are not created by negative energy, hence, crystals cannot help you in the aforementioned way. However, we can gain other benefits that are equally good for our bodies and soul. If you were wondering what healing effects different crystals have, you are reading the right article.

In the text below, you will learn what healing benefits you can get from different crystal, as well as how to choose them. Let’s take a closer look:

How to Choose The Crystals You Need

If you are ready to dive into the world of alternative medicine, the first thing you should determine is what your health needs are, and once you do that, you will be able to choose a crystal/crystals that you need. They can be used in various ways. For example, rose quartz is often placed in homes and in return, they provide a loving atmosphere. Others might calm you down when you carry it, while some of them require you to practice meditation and perform deep breathing exercises.

In the further text, you will be able to learn which crystal provide what healing properties:

1. Turquoise – Healing Properties

Turquoise is the king of healers. Various people believe that this bright crystal acts as an energetic connection between Earth and heaven. For centuries now, it has been regarded as a charm that can protect and bring good luck. If turquoise is presented to someone as a gift, the healing properties can be boosted entirely. Your entire body can benefit from its healing powers and if you have problems with your immune or respiratory system, this stone is for you.

2. Bloodstone – Energetic and Purifying Properties

Before, people often used this stone as an amulet in order to purify their blood – and when our blood and energy flow without problems, our life energy remains powerful. It can work as an energizer, meaning that it will help you overcome negative thoughts, self-doubt, and apathy. It is also known for detoxing and purifying our bodies. If you gave liver, kidney, or bladder problems or anemia, you should opt for this stone.

3. Quartz – Spiritual and Emotional Properties

Quartz will help you get rid of negative energy, as well as protect you from bad energy. It will allow you to change your old behavior and belief pattern, ones that might be hindering you to move forward. Quartz will also release old energy that has stagnated in your body. Once it is gone, new energy will flow into your body, which can give you hope and guidance. In a way, it opens up your chakras and boosts spiritual wisdom. If you have memory and concentration issues, this stone is for you. If you want to see some beautiful crystal bracelets that you can take with you at all times, check out www.etsy.com.

4. Rose Quartz – Love Properties

If you are looking for a stone that will open and heal your heart energy, look no further. It will encourage you to forgive other people, as well as yourself. It produces waves of love and compassion. It is known that it improves self-esteem and balance out the emotions we are feeling. It can also alleviate specific conditions such as stress, anxiety, and tension.

5. Carnelian – Creative Properties

Our ancestors believed that this stone has the ability to bring wealth and allow one’s true desires to come true. If you are having a creative block, it can remove any blocked energy that caused you to be completely uninspired. Its bright, strong orange color will provide passion, which in return can motivate you to proceed forward and achieve your life goals. If you are an artist, this stone can provide you with a way of finding inspiration, motivation, and the confidence you need.

6. Celestite – Stress Relief Properties

The word “celestite” comes from the Latin word “caelestis”, which means celestial. By simply looking at this blue colored stone, it can promote peace, mindfulness, and happiness. If you want to relieve stress, as well as improve your sleep quality, you should place this crystal in your bedroom. You can even place it directly on your bed since it will prompt muscle relaxation and stress release.

7. Aventurine – Emotional and Metabolism Healing Properties

This stone might be able to help you beat self-doubt. It will open up your heart energy and it may attract new possibilities for you. It will boost your self-confidence and optimism, and as your mental energy becomes stronger, you will be able to see just how many opportunities are around you. It can also stimulate your metabolism, which can help you lose weight. If you are suffering from allergies, migraines, or skin problems, this stone is made for you.

Conclusion

As you can see, crystals can be used for our mental and physical health. Now that you know what crystal might suit your needs, do not waste any more time and start healing with the help of these beautiful stones.