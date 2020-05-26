Celebs

Elon Musk and Grimes Changed Their Baby’s Name

by Tamara Vlahovic
by Tamara Vlahovic
Source: today

Grimes and Elon Musk made quite a stir when they decided to name their newborn baby X Æ A-12. However, due to the Californian law, that will no longer be an option.

If you thought that their child will now be named differently, guess again. The state of California allows only letters in the name, and no numbers are allowed. Since there is a number 12 present, they had to do something about it. Grimes commented on how the new name will be X Æ A-Xii, and the number 12 is now written in Roman numerals. Grimes shared, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

Source: iol

The name is yet to be accepted by the Californian law for parents to add it to their baby’s birth certificate. The name didn’t change its pronunciation since the numbers are now written in Roman numerals, so there isn’t much of a difference. They named their child after their favorite aircraft.

Email
Tamara Vlahovic

Related Posts

Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s Company Are Making...

Are Grimes and Elon Musk Having a Baby...

Kim Kardashian Partied Hard With Elon Musk, Grimes,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2020 - All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More