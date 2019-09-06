Everything you need to know about buying special-effects contact lenses  

Contact lenses are used by both those who have poor eyesight and those who don’t. Contact lenses aren’t just there to help you see better but they can also make your next Halloween costume really pop. The majority of contact lenses are completely transparent, but some can change your eye color to brown, green, blue, or grey if you simply wish to play with the color of your eyes on a daily basis. However, some lenses are more unique and interesting and they come in all sorts of different patterns. Your eyes can be yellow, purple, black, your pupils can be heart-shaped, your iris can have intricate patterns, or your entire eye can be completely white for that special blind effect. For one night, you can be a zombie, a werewolf, or a cat.
Blind white special effect contact lenses are especially popular among young people. They are creepy and very noticeable which makes them perfect for your next Halloween or costume party. They make your iris and pupil appear white giving you that blind effect. Photoshoots will really be extra special if you’re using these. Many are using them as a part of a zombie costume, but they can be useful for other characters as well such as ghosts, demons, and vampires. They will give the fright element to your outfit and really make you stand out. If you’re into cosplay, these might help you out a lot.
Some lenses will only cover your iris and pupil while others are bigger and cover your entire cornea. People will have to notice you and they will be in awe. Since the lenses cover your pupil and make it white, it’s quite obvious that you won’t see as good as you usually do while wearing the lenses. Even though they will obstruct your vision a bit, you can still see people and your environment quite easily. They won’t impair your vision, but you might find them a bit awkward and unpleasant at first until you get used to them. Eyemi prides itself on using high-quality material to ensure moisture, softness and comfort.
What you also need to know before buying contact lenses is how to use them properly. The majority of special-effect contact lenses are not vision corrective, but that doesn’t mean that you should just buy any lenses from any vendor that’s offering you the best price. They still need to be FDA-approved in order to be sold across the United States. Since every eye is different, you need to find the lenses that will fit your eye and sit comfortably throughout the day. If the lenses aren’t fitted properly, you might end up with an eye damage, irritation, abrasion, or similar. Your optometrist will help you with the fitting and will give you instructions on how to take care of your lenses and eyes. The lenses have to be in a sterile, unopened packaging and they have to be cleaned regularly before and after use in order to prevent any infections.