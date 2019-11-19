Explore Rhodes With A Car

The beautiful island of Rhodes is part of Greece off to the Mediterranean Sea, bordering closer to Turkey than to Greece. Rhodes is a very popular travel destination for people all around the world, and it could be your next travel destination.

This article will tell you everything there is to know about the island of Rhodes.

1. Getting There

Getting to the third-largest Greek island is very easy, as you have plenty of options, which include flights and ferries. Flights to this island can come very cheap, maybe cheaper than your car rental. However, chances are you won’t find a flight from your country to this island, and you might have to land in Athens, the capital of Greece, first to catch a flight to Rhodes. But, do not despair, as flight tickets can be very cheap from Athens to Rhodes, some as low as $50!

A flight from Athens to Rhodes will take you less than an hour, but if flying isn’t your thing you can always settle for a ferry.Ferry rides from Athens to the island cost generally around the $50 mark. However, a ferry ride from the capital to the magnificent island will take nearly 16 hours, so it might be better to fly in this case.

2. Where to Stay?

When it comes to accommodations, your options are limitless. From Airbnb to Booking accommodations, to hotels, resorts, and villas, your options are truly many. It’s best advised that you get accommodations in Old Town Rhodes since it is the main hub of the island. Other notable cities/villages include Lindos, Afandou, Archangelos, Asklipio, Faliraki, and more.

3. Getting Around the Island

A very popular vehicle on the island is a motorcycle. Since the island is quite small, the natives choose to navigate throughout the island in a fast and convenient matter using motorcycles. However, chances are you won’t use a motorcycle so you have a couple of options.

· Taxi

Taxis on the island can be easily noticed due to their navy blue color. They can easily be spotted around the airport and a trip from there to Old Town Rhodes will cost you around $25 (22 Euros). This is a flat fee that every cab driver charges from the airport to Old Town Rhodes.

You can also choose to get around the Island by using taxi services. However, this can be very expensive and it is usually a better option to rent a car. Another thing to point out is that there have been numerous taxi scams, so it’s best to avoid them.

· Rentals

Renting a car or a motorcycle is generally considered a cheaper alternative to using a taxi. You can even have the car rental company meet you at the airport with your desired model. The amount you pay depends on the car model. Some can be as high as $50 and as low as $20 per day.

A pro tip if you choose to rent a car is to fill up the gas tank and return it the same as you got it. This is something that every car rental company will tell you to do, as it is considered a standard in the industry. Failing to do so would mean being overcharged.

One of the best car rental companies in Rhodes is rentcar-rhodes.gr. They boast quite a huge car fleet, are quite flexible on prices, and can even pick you up from the airport so you won’t have to pay a taxi.

4. Best Places to Visit

Once you’ve made it to Rhodes, gotten your desired type of transportation, it’s now time to explore the island. Rhodes is packed with historical sites and Old Town Rhodes is a medieval city that you must thoroughly explore.

Old Town Rhodes

Being the most extensive medieval city in Europe has its own advantages. The amazing castle walls and alleyways are only the tip of what this city can offer. From historical monuments and museums housing hundreds of artifacts, Old Town Rhodes should truly be the first thing you explore.

But apart from historical importance, Old Town Rhodes acts as the island’s main hub for virtually everything. Your vacation will be packed with excitement, interesting activities, and amazing places to dine, wine, and enjoy the sunset. Pair it up with the amazing beaches of Old Town and you have a winning combination.

Lindos

Lindos is also a very beautiful town that is an hour’s drive from Rhodes. 60 km separate Rhodes and Lindos through road E095, which is one of the main roads throughout the island. Lindos, on the other hand, is a town that acts as an archaeological site and boasts the same historical importance as Old Town. With buildings dating back to almost 300 BC, Lindos should be the second place you should visit while road tripping Rhodes. One of the most visited places in Lindos is St. Pauls Bay.

5. Notable Beaches to Visit

If you’ve come to Rhodes to sample the beaches, then you won’t be disappointed as the island is home to some of Greece’s most beautiful sandy beaches.

The most visited ones are Antony Quinn’s Bay, Tsambika Beach, Rhodes Beach, Lakido Beach, and Faliraki Beach.