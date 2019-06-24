Gum Disease: Causes and Treatment

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Most of the people are having health issues in their life, one of the major health issues is gum disease. Gum disease is basically known as Gingivitis, and it is one of the most common dental issues around the globe. Initially, the gum disease will start having inflated tissues which are supporting and surrounding the teeth. This issue is mainly faced due to poor dental hygiene.

As this dental condition is common among most of the people, gradually increases its symptoms. Firstly, you can notice the swollen red gums, and it will easily bleed out when you brush your teeth and floss it. This condition is sometimes mistaken by Periodontitis, although Gingivitis is the major warning sign of the most serious condition known as Periodontitis.

Difference Between Gingivitis and Periodontitis:

Gingivitis is the condition when the gums around your teeth start to swell up, whereas in the case of Periodontitis the bone which is located below your gums will start to get inflamed or even infected. Periodontitis is the study of the structures which are supporting the teeth, is derived from the word “Periodontal” which initially means around the tooth. So, it refers to the structures which are supporting your teeth like gums and bone.

The main causes of the Gingivitis are the debris from the food which gets stuck in your teeth mixed with saliva and bacteria. It gradually creates dental plaque which gets stuck to the teeth. In most of the cases, we are unable to remove those dental plagues by brushing or flossing, it, later on, becomes mineralized and calculus. Tartar is one of the hardest things that forms on the teeth, it can only be removed by a professional dentist. Tatar and dental plague get mixed with harmful bacteria which in return starts irritating your gums and teeth and becomes Gingivitis.

Causes of Gum Disease:

Poor oral hygiene makes the bacteria to get mixed with dental plaque and calculus which starts in protecting the teeth is a major cause of gum disease. We have also listed down several other factors which can also cause gum disease.

If you are having overlapped, crooked or rotated teeth, then it gives mod area for the plague and calculus to form which is harder to keep clean.

Chewing tobacco and smoking tobacco will prevent gum tissue to heal.

During menopause, pregnancy, and puberty hormonal changes occur which can also cause gum disease. This happens because after your hormone increases the blood pressures that come are more likely to get attacked by bacteria and chemicals. Around 70% to 90% of teenagers who are hitting puberty also having the case of Gingivitis.

Alcohol can also cause gum disease due to low oral defense.

Even cancer in cancer treatment can also increase the chance of gum disease due to infection.

Stress decreases the immune system which can be another reason for the causes of gingivitis.

If you are having a diet which is high in sugar and carbohydrate and low water intake, then it will cause plague in your teeth. So basically, poor nutrition is one of the major reasons for gum disease.

Several meditations like anti-seizure medications can also increase gum disease risk.

Abnormal saliva production in your mouth can also cause gingivitis.

Diagnose and Treatment of Gum Disease:

Once you get the symptoms of the gum disease, then we will recommend you to immediately get to healthcare in order to solve this issue. Once you go for the routine check-up the doctor will diagnose by these following methods.

Diagnosis:

Gums Measuring:

A dentist who is measured the depth of the pockets which is around your teeth every year. Healthy gums will have 1 mm to 3 mm deep pocket.

X-rays:

The dentist will take the dental x-ray of your mouth in order to check the level of the bone which is beneath your gums.

Teeth Sensitivity Test:

If any of your teeth are showing the sensitivity which is the clear indication of the gum disease.

Loose Tooth Check:

A tooth may get loose due to the loss of the bone beneath the gums.

Gums Check-up:

The dentist will check for the bleeding gums and red and swollen gums for the indication of the gum disease.

Treatment:

The initial treatment by the dentist is to identify all the reasons which are causing the gum disease and stop them in order to cure it. The most important change which needs to be done is by having good oral hygiene habits, and you should definitely go for the professional dental clinic in order to stop gum disease. If required then the dentist will also remove the plague and tartar, but brushing and flossing after every meal will decrease the chance of gum disease.