How Do Testosterone Boosters Work and What Are They?

A set of love handles, thinning hair, and the sex drive of an overripe avocado?

If any of these symptoms ring a bell, have you ever thought that your problems may not merely be a result of aging but may actually be brought on by a decrease in testosterone? When your levels of T fall, it has some pretty bad repercussions on your health because it is essential to nearly every physical part of your body, including muscle, sex drive, bone strength, heart health, memory, and even penis size.

There are, however, ways to change the course of your T. You can purchase testosterone boosters in safe, authorized locations like your neighborhood drug store or hormone therapy facilities. These can help keep your levels up (and, hopefully, your penis standing to attention) for years to come, but they are not miraculous treatments and won’t stop Father Time for good.

There are many natural ways to increase your T-levels in addition to testosterone boosters, including dietary changes, exercise, and other lifestyle modifications. Keep reading if you’re on the wrong side of 30, losing strength in the gym, finding it difficult to concentrate at work, and having the energy of a scatter cushion. We’ll set you right with our professional counsel.

Why Do Men’s Testosterone Levels Drop?

Despite the fact that testosterone is essential, declining testosterone levels are as common as a few grey hairs and shouldn’t necessarily cause concern. According to the NHS, men in their thirties can anticipate a 1% to 2% decline in their T-levels annually, and these kinds of figures are unlikely to result in any issues on their own.

T-level declines that cannot be attributed to biology? They are frequently related to lifestyle choices or psychological problems. It may be worthwhile to discuss other factors, such as stress, sadness, and anxiety, with your doctor if you’re noticing signs of low testosterone, such as erectile dysfunction or a loss of desire.

Hypogonadism, which is when the testes release little to no hormones, is another potential explanation of your dropping T if lifestyle or psychological issues are not the issue. Males may have hypogonadism from birth or it may appear later in life as a result of an infection or injury.

Low T-levels have the potential to deteriorate your bones and lead to osteoporosis if left untreated. Unsettlingly, a study found a link between low testosterone and a higher chance of dying, which was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. Hence, if you’re having symptoms, seek medical attention rather than suffering in silence.

How can I tell if I have low testosterone?

The signs of low testosterone might vary, especially with age. Fatigue, lethargy, melancholy, anxiety, irritability, low libido, erectile dysfunction, decreased exercise tolerance and strength, excessive perspiration and night sweats, poor concentration or memory, or wanting to shave less frequently are some symptoms, according to the NHS.

The NHS makes note that there may perhaps be other causes if you are experiencing any of these signs. Under these circumstances, testosterone replacement therapy or supplements may not be able to help. If you’re unsure, a simple blood test can determine whether you have low testosterone or not.

What are Testosterone Boosters?

A broad category of substances that raise testosterone levels is collectively referred to as testosterone boosters. Several choices are available, depending on how severe the decrease is. You may purchase herbal blends and supplements like Tribulus Terrestris (TT) online if your testosterone levels could use a gentle boost.

If your symptoms are severe, you may want to look into other legal treatments, such as DHEA, a precursor steroid hormone that is accessible in the UK with a prescription. However, it must be used under medical supervision because high dosages of testosterone can also lead to other undesirable effects such as mood swings, hostility, and roid anger. Additional drugs offered by a specialist include Clomifene and HCG.

Do Testosterone Boosters Work?

If they’re legit, and your T-levels are genuinely low, then yes. “I have seen them work for people,” says GP and hormonal therapy expert at Omniya London, Dr Sohere Roked. “I think sometimes people feel that it’s not a good thing to do or they’re just wasting their time taking them, but I have seen people who combine that with a good diet and exercise and have noticed a change in their physique, their energy, their mood and the sort of things that testosterone would naturally help.”

Moreover, testosterone enhancers are supported by science. 15 male boxers were under the observation of researchers from the Shanghai University of Sport for three weeks of intense training and three weeks of intense training, followed by four weeks of relaxation. 1250 mg of TT were administered to half the group. The extracts considerably reduced muscle damage and improved anaerobic performance in those taking them.

What do Testosterone Boosters Do Sexually?

Only if your T-levels are low can testosterone pills increase your bedtime performance by boosting your sex drive, vitality, and ease of erection maintenance. Increased testosterone levels can have undesirable (and even hazardous) side effects, such as breast development, sperm count decline, and testicular atrophy (so, potentially infertility). Even erectile dysfunction may result.

“If you are struggling to get aroused or gain or maintain an erection, don’t just assume that it’s due to low testosterone levels,” Sonia Khan, lead pharmacist at Medicine Direct. “Everyday factors can also play a part in a low libido, such as alcohol, stress, depression, exhaustion and illness. It’s important to speak to an impartial medical professional about why you may have a low sex drive.”

Do Testosterone Boosters Have Side Effects?

You must ascertain whether low testosterone is the true source of your symptoms before taking any supplements. Steroid hormones like DHEA shouldn’t ever be prescribed without blood tests because taking something you don’t need could potentially result in irreparable problems. Roked advises routine blood testing to confirm that you’re taking the right amount.

What is the main drawback of artificially raising your T-levels? Testosterone enhancements might stop your body from producing naturally and permanently reduce the number of sperm in your body. Also, they might expose you to unfavorable side effects like male pattern baldness, mood swings, and violent behavior. Always consult a professional before purchasing testosterone supplements to offer yourself the best chance of preventing these negative effects.

Although steroids like DHEA can increase testosterone, if they are used improperly or by individuals who don’t require them, they can significantly increase T-levels above the typical (and safe) range. Steroids come with “a combination of hazards, including liver damage, hormone imbalance, high blood pressure, and an increased risk of a stroke or heart attack,” according to Dr. Emil Hodzovic, a competitive bodybuilder and physician with Medichecks.

Should You Take Testosterone?

Using testosterone boosters to increase your T-levels without first attending to your basic health and wellbeing is like running before you can walk. In other words, if you haven’t laid the groundwork, it’s completely useless and might even be bad for your health.

Bad lifestyle choices can both exacerbate low testosterone and mimic its symptoms, according to Hodzovic. The primary offenders are insufficient sleep, excessive stress, insufficient or excessive exercise, and insufficient or excessive body fat. “The most important things to do are to get healthy and active, eat a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, and get enough sleep. Even if testosterone levels are low, taking testosterone boosters without attending to these fundamentals is probably going to have little impact.

Can Men Increase Testosterone?

Increasing your intake of zinc and omega-3 fatty acids will help your T levels naturally. Try adding these 10 foods to your grocery list if you want to increase your testosterone through diet; if you don’t have enough, use a supplement.

You’ve changed your food and way of living, but no changes have been seen. It’s time to talk to an authority. Keep in mind that “taking a lot of stuff while neglecting the basics won’t truly work.” Hence, be sincere with yourself.

What Foods Are Bad For Testosterone?

Clear up your fridge before buying testosterone boosters. According to Dr. Pratsides, some meals either directly stimulate the body’s production of oestrogen type hormones, which are the dominant sex hormone in females, or they cause testosterone to be converted into oestrogens. “The synthesis of testosterone decreases as circulating oestrogen increases.”

Who is the main offender? Refined sugars and carbohydrates, thus limit your intake of fast food to protect your T-levels. According to Dr. Pratsides, excessive consumption of processed, high-sugar foods rich in fat might result in an increase in the amount of belly fat deposition. The enzyme aromatase, which is secreted by belly fat, changes testosterone into oestrogen.

He continues that some, if tenuous, research suggests that soy-based products reduce testosterone because they contain substances referred to as phytoestrogens. If you follow a plant-based diet, it might be worthwhile to decrease your intake of tofu, tempeh, and soy milk to observe whether symptoms get better. These plant compounds mimic the effects of oestrogen.

It’s important to note that drinking lowers your T-levels as well. According to Dr. Pratsides, ethanol decreases the amount of NAD+, a coenzyme necessary for the liver and testicles to produce testosterone. Persistent excessive drinking encourages the synthesis of the hormones cortisol and oestrogen, both of which can reduce testosterone.

Just keep an eye on your long-term consumption and don’t worry about the occasional beer. According to Khan, “men who consume high amounts of alcohol over extended periods of time may find that their testosterone levels decline,” and “eating plenty of dairy and not enough dark green vegetables might also make the problem worse” in addition to desserts and pastries.

The Best Foods for Boosting Testosterone

We’ve already spoken about how a man’s T levels will decline as he gets older, but you may stimulate the body to make more by following a few easy dietary modifications. Try these 7 nutrient-dense foods as a starter.

Oily fish, like salmon, tuna and sardines are good sources of zinc, vitamin D and protein, which are all nutrients that are important for maintaining healthy testosterone levels.

Ginger: According to a 2012 study, 75 adult males with reproductive problems who took a daily ginger supplement for three months saw their testosterone levels rise by 17.7%.

Eggs – According to clinical dietitian Kim Pearson, the cholesterol in yolks serves as a precursor to testosterone.

Magnesium is an essential mineral for maintaining healthy testosterone levels, and dark, leafy vegetables like kale are a great source of this nutrient.

Extra virgin olive oil: According to a 2013 study, men who used extra virgin olive oil for three weeks were able to increase their testosterone levels.

Pomegranates, cherries, and berries According to the International Journal of Impotence Research, 47% of impotent men felt better after drinking a daily glass of pomegranate juice, which is high in antioxidants.

Red meat – Beef liver is an excellent source of vitamin D, and ground beef and chuck roast are rich sources of zinc, a nutrient needed during adolescence.

Best Testosterone Ingredients

Uncertain about where to start with T-boosting supplements? In order to determine which testosterone boosters you can rely on, we combed through the most prestigious scientific journals.

Tribulus Terrestris

The benefits of TT for improving performance have already been established, but the supplement can also affect sexual function. Despite the fact that most research have been done on animals, the outcomes are encouraging. Researchers discovered that when sexually apathetic male albino rats were given extracts of TT, their “mount frequency, intromission frequency, and penile erection index” rose. Who claimed that love was dead?

D-Aspartic Acid

An organic amino acid called D-aspartic acid plays a role in the production and synthesis of testosterone. In one trial, D-aspartic acid was taken for 90 days by men with reduced sperm production. Their sperm count had increased from 8.2 million to 16.5 million per milliliter by the end of the study.

D-aspartic acid administration may be less effective if you have normal testosterone levels and want to build strength. Men who resistance exercised four times per week did not differ from the control group in terms of their body composition or level of muscle strength, according to a study published in Nutrition Research.

Vitamin D

The majority of people are aware that low vitamin D levels can lead to brittle, mushy bones, but the sunlight vitamin has also been connected to low testosterone levels. In a University of Graz study, testosterone levels rose in healthy, overweight men who received vitamin D tablets every day for a year. Hence, if you can’t receive your vitamin D from sun exposure, think about the advantages of supplements.

Magnesium

Magnesium shortage has been strongly linked to decreased testosterone levels, much like vitamin D inadequacy. Magnesium supplements raised testosterone levels in both sedentary men and taekwondo athletes in a research. The fact that the gains were greater in the sportsmen shows that testosterone levels in men are raised by magnesium.

DHEA

DHEA has previously been discussed, if you’ve been paying attention. It’s a precursor steroid hormone that is only available by prescription, for anyone who has been playing about in the back. According to studies, DHEA is a powerful testosterone enhancer. It increased testosterone levels in middle-aged men and stopped it from decreasing during HIIT workouts, according to a study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology.

Does Masturbating Decrease Test?

The majority of you will be glad to learn that masturbation doesn’t lower testosterone levels. The idea that masturbation lowers testosterone is untrue, according to Khan. “There is currently no solid evidence to support a direct connection between testosterone and masturbation. Masturbation may temporarily suppress testosterone levels, according to some studies, although others have found the exact opposite to be true.”