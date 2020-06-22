How to Enhance the Visual Appeal of Your Home

Many of us feel like out apartment or house is not as appealing as it could be. We want it to look interesting but we feel like we don’t have the proper skills to do so. Whether you feel like your home looks to monotone and bland and uninteresting, or if you feel like it’s to chaotic and crazy, there are steps you can follow to improve the overall look of you home.

You don’t need to be an interior designer to make your house feel like a nicer and more concise place. Just about anybody can make their living area look better with not a lot of work and planning and by taking a few steps that, individually make a small difference, but when combined, enhance the look quite a lot.

Here are a few steps to follow when deciding to enhance your home.

1. Getting rid of junk

We all have to admit that we have too many things just lying around, which have no particular use or we have no need for them. A great way to make your home feel cleaner and tidier is to throw out anything that doesn’t serve any purpose to you. Spend a few hours or even a full day to look through all your belongings and decide what gets to stay and what has to go. You might even find some old things that you thought you lost or have forgotten about. Of course, this article is not telling you to throw out things with sentimental value. You can even get a shelf where you can keep all your favorite tidbit and have a story to tell whenever a visitor asks about them

2. Using Color to its highest potential

If you think that your home looks to bland, with all the same colors used everywhere, then choosing a more interesting color scheme will help you out. On the other hand, if you feel like there’s to many colors around your house and you think that they all blend together too much and don’t look nice, then deciding on which color palate you’ll use will help you cut down some of the unneeded color.

You don’t need to be an expert in color theory to decide on a good palate. Of course, there are some things you should get a better understanding of which colors compliment each other, and which don’t. This can be easily found and learned online.

You can decide whether you want your whole home to follow a color palate, or if each room will have their own one.

3. Lighting

Lighting, other than allowing visibility, can be used to set an atmosphere and change the feel of your living space. Keeping things well lit will make them feel welcoming and nice. Nothing is less welcoming than a dark, almost scary looking hallway or corner of your house.

Recently, colored LED lights have gotten very popular, and for a good reason. They a wonderful for setting the mood, as well as the ability to incorporate them with the color scheme you’ve decided on earlier.

Not everything has to be very well lit, though. Sometimes using a dynamic in the strength of lighting can be used do give a different feel to your home. By making certain places darker you can make your home feel a lot cozier.

4. Deciding on a theme

One of the best things to do to avoid making your home feel like its to chaotic, is to decide on a theme and to follow it. If you are looking for a more futuristic look, then get furniture and décor that fits that style. This will usually consist of more minimalistic, clean looking interior. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a cozier, more natural look, then get more wooden furniture and keep a lot of house plants.

As with deciding on colors, a theme doesn’t have to be the same through the entire home. You can, of course, choose a different theme for each room.

One thing to remember when getting the items for your theme, is that you shouldn’t get all things that fit into that style, but to get things that fit in with each other, while also fitting in with the style and color palate.

5. Symmetry

You can use symmetry in your décor to instantly make your living space look more orderly. This doesn’t mean you should just have two of everything and put both on each side of the room however. Just try to create a flow with your items by creating focal points towards interesting parts of your home that you want to be seen.

Of course, asymmetry can also be used effectively. Your home might be too symmetric. This can cause it to seem almost robotic, manufactured. By making things asymmetrical, you can make things seem more interesting and “out of place”. Just be sure not to go to over the board. A good balance of both symmetry and asymmetry is what you want to go for when you want to make your home look nicer.

6. Finishing touches

After you’ve cleared out your junk, introduced color, and chosen a theme, there are still a few things you can do to significantly enhance the over all appeal and feel of your home. One of the most obtrusive things that get in the way of your houses appeal, is uncovered and eye-catching electrical units. You can easily hide this behind furniture or make them prettier by decorating them if you really can’t hide them.

This should go without saying, but regularly cleaning your home is a must. Getting rid of all the dust or even pet hair stuck in carpets or couches can greatly increase the cleanliness of your home.