5 Reasons You Should Visit Yunnan – 2020 Travel Guide

Life in China is truly fascinating. It is a completely different culture, mentality, food, customs – everything. No matter how much you are ready for things to be completely different and not at all expected – you can’t help but be surprised when you become a part of such a different civilization. Therefore, we heartily suggest that you visit China. Yet China is not just Beijing. If you want to see something completely different and fascinating – then Yunnan is the right place for you. In our Travel Guide for 2020, we present you 5 reasons why you should visit Yunnan. We are sure that a trip like this, and a transition to a completely different culture and civilization – will change your view of the world!

Chinese Adventure

China is rich in history and beautiful landscapes. Although Beijing and Shanghai offer a lot – you will not have some of the most amazing experiences in these cities. So we’re going to tell you a slightly different story. We take you to the south of China, more precisely to the southwestern province of China, Yunnan, on the border with Myanmar. If you are a fan of a warmer climate, fresh mountain air, beautiful blue skies and tropical and evergreen trees, and of course new experiences – be sure to continue reading. If you still haven’t, feel free to continue reading, because we are sure you will like it at some point.

Why Should You Visit Yunnan?

With so much natural magnificence and a stunning exhibit of different ethnic societies – the province of Yunnan has everything. Though tourists in China frequently maintain a strategic distance from Yunnan for cities such as Shanghai or Beijing – the individuals who decide to visit this area are not at all disillusioned. Moreover, most of them later say it’s one of their preferred parts of China. However, according to Ciel Yunnan – your trip must be well organized. Therefore, it is always recommended that you find a reliable agency that can help you with this. Now, here are five things that will give you an additional motive to visit Yunnan.

1. This place is full of contrast

Yunnan is a country full of strange contradictions. The initial shock will come as soon as you see the evergreen trees rising right next to the palm trees in the middle of the street. Although this province is not located on the coast, in the far south the climate is significantly warmer – so palm trees and tropical fruits that grow on them are implied.

On the other hand, at an altitude of over 1,500m above sea level, evergreen trees are not an unexpected occurrence at all. But the very moment you see them together – it is simply priceless. Nothing can compare to that.

2. Natural beauty

Yunnan is truly stunning. Where else can you go and be able to discover high snowy mountain tops, sparkling fields of rice, and rich tropical rainforests, across the same region? Yunnan is a fantasy desired explorers and cyclists, with the all-around spotted path along the Tiger Leaping Gorge, as well as climbing trails in places like the Nujiang Valley.

When you go to the south in Xishuangbanna, you can visit the wilderness and appreciate the magnificent nature which Southeast Asia brings to you. Further on, in the north of Yunnan, rise mountain tops that can be compared with Everest. In case that you are not a brave explorer – you can appreciate the natural scenery by basically looking over the Yuanyang rice fields from your room in your comfortable guest house.

3. Ethnic variety

This place is home to 26 ethnic minorities and a place where you can encounter with societies and cultures other than prevailing Han Chinese. Chinese national minorities have their own dialects, celebrations, and social conventions – and some of which are amazingly novel and fascinating. For example, some people still practice some kind of shamanism. The impact of ethnic minorities is obvious in the local customs and music – which are probably the most significant in China and have even an impact on famous Chinese standard music.

4. Food

The food in this province is different from that in Beijing or Shanghai. Of course, everywhere in China where you eat traditional food, it is all traditional Chinese food. But of course, in a country with so many provinces, big cities, a big mix of cultures – it is not at all unexpected to eat traditional food in one place, which is incomparably different from the traditional food in the neighboring city.

Let alone in a province on the other side of the country. The great advantage of this area of the country and the combination of subcultures in it is that you can eat southern fruits, much juicier and sweeter than the ones you are used to, in all parts of China. But, of course, it is the tastiest where it grows. I have to admit, I’m not sure what I ate from the fruit, or what it’s called in any other language. Dragonfruit (dragon fruit, so I guess), starfruit (carambola), some weird varieties of apples that you wouldn’t think were apples in your life. And everything else like that. And different!

5. People

The people in this area are very friendly. Moreover, they are unencumbered by everyday things unlike the people in big cities. They are very curious and have an incredible sense of humor and humor. Their hospitality will enchant you, whether you walk through the local streets or enjoy the simple rice pasta.

Locals will be happy to take you to the volcano in Tengchong or take you through the volcanic villages in the area, to the spa and thermal water source, to Lake Fuxian, around the city of Kunming. With their help and friendly behavior, you will enjoy all the attractions of this area. Although the hospitality of the Chinese people is already well known – the inhabitants of this province have further drawn an average of that feeling.