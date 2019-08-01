Study Confirms How XXX Flicks Affect Your Boyfriend

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s more than a habit

Ladies, does your man watch XXX movies? Does it make you feel uncomfortable?

I remember a friend of mine got super peed off when she walked in on her boyfriend jacking off to an adult movie. I understand why she was livid, but I told her… just because your guy gets off on watching XXX movies doesn’t mean you’re not doing it for him or he’s no longer attracted to you.

It’s pretty natural; just about all guys does it. Although, watching a lot of XXX flicks can hinder your relationship and actual sex life. Yeah, it’s true; science proved it.

Study Conducted

A study has confirmed that watching porn affects your relationships in a negative way. Over 50,000 people from 10 different countries were included in about 50 studies that linked porn and satisfaction. The study, conducted by researchers at Indiana University and the University of Hawaii, Mānoa, was done to understand a porn-watcher’s overall satisfaction.

Males on the Rise

The study showed that male porn-viewers were more dissatisfied in their relationships than women who watch porn.

Why?

Researchers believe that the results stem from men having an unrealistic idea of what should go on in the bedroom. I mean, think about it: Porn actresses are professionals and sometimes do things no regular girl can.

Guys who get off on these girls have an expectation that their girl should do the same. And if not, he’s probably turned off.

SHARE with you friends!

Original by Ashlee Miller