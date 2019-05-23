Is Kate Middleton Envious Of Meghan Markle?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are both married to princes and have some of the most desirable lives and beautiful homes. There have fans all around the world. However, there have been rumors of them not getting along. Especially since they usually aren’t seen together. People believed that duchesses would become best friends once Markle became a member of the royal family, but it didn’t really happen. Many speculated about possibility of Middleton being jealous of Markle.

Meghan Markle Is A Former Actress

Before Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was known as a star of the popular TV show called Suits. As a former actress, she already have had a fan base. Comparing to that, Kate Middleton wasn’t really famous before her relationship with Prince William. This might suggest that Middleton was tiny bit jealous of Markle’s successful career.

Prince Charles Cares Deeply For Meghan Markle

Prince Charles has good relationships with both of his daughters-in-law, but you can tell that Markle is his favorite. Ever since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, Meghan Markle has been dealing with intense family drama. The whole situation has been stressful for Markle, but Prince Charles has always been there for her. Camilla Parker-Bowles, Charles’ wife, expressed excitement about Markle joining the royal family, which she didn’t do for Middleton.

Meghan Markle Acts More Independent Than Kate Middleton

Ever since she became a part of the royal family, Markle has been breaking some rules. On the other hand, Middleton is known as someone well-behaved and respectful. As a wife of a future king, Middleton has more obligation to follow royal protocol. Some people think that might be a reason for Middleton to be resentful of Markle.

Middleton and Markle Don’t Really Spend Time Together

Both of the duchesses have busy schedules because of their royal duties. Next to that, Middleton also has three children she needs to take care of. We usually don’t see duchesses hanging out together, but the reason for that might be their busy schedules and not them not liking each other’s company.

Middleton Is Very Likely Not Envious Of Markle

This conslusion doesn’t come as a surprise since the Duchess of Cambridge seems like a very nice person who doesn’t get jealous because of unimportant things. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were getting married, Middleton expressed her joy because of it. She was also happy when Markle gave a birth to her son. Things are just fine between the duchesses, and Middleton isn’t jealous of Markle.

