Is the Queen Abdicating?

New royal gossip surfaced, and it says how Queen Elizabeth II will probably retire soon, and abdicate the throne in favor of her son, Prince Charles.

Prince Charles is next in line for the throne, but according to Katie Nicholl, a royal commentator, the gossip is “more like a plotline from The Crown rather than the truth.”

Katie Nichol shared with Vanity Fair, “A source pointed out that, at 93, the Queen is in good health and well supported by the Royal Family which enables the smooth day-to-day running of the monarchy.”

The same sources from the Palace stated how in two years, the Queen would abdicate. Still, Prince Charles representatives said, “There are no plans for a transition of responsibilities at age 95 or any other age.”

The royal commentator sees a connection of the rumors. Nicholl believes that everything is somehow connected to the recent scandal revolving around Prince Andrew and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a pedophile, and sex-trafficker. The royal commentator revealed, “There seems to be an inference that because of what has happened with Prince Andrew, a huge amount of change is about to happen. It’s not. The Royal Family is firmly being driven by the Queen, and that will continue to be the case.”