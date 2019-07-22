I’ve Had Sex With A Circed And Uncirced Penis — Here’s What’s Better

The first time I came into real-life contact with an uncircumcised penis was several years ago. Up until then it was something I’d only seen online as some bizarre curiosity to me, an American woman.

A friend would ask, “Have you seen an uncircumcised penis?” Then, we’d gather around a computer as the images were brought up, and we expressed our disgust.

It’s not like penises are in the running for any sort of beauty award but the way an uncircumcised penis looked to us — early 20-something American women who very rarely come across them in our sex lives (although more parents are opting against circumcision these days) — was a horrifying specimen.

I was so grateful that I’d never see an uncircumcised penis in the flesh ― or so I assumed, at 22 years old.

There I was, several years later, hooking up with a Swedish boy who clearly had a penis that was different from what I’d seen or touched before. I noticed that when I touched him to give him a handjob, I was getting a whole handful of excess skin with which I was completely unfamiliar.

I flipped on the light and demanded answers. “I’m Swedish,” he said. Sweden, as with most of the Western European countries, and most of the world for that matter, do not circumcise. And why would they? Isn’t that foreskin there for a reason?

What I didn’t realize at that time was that my life would be full of uncircumcised penises. Although he and I would hook up off and on for four years, in between I was also hooking with a guy from Ireland.

Since I had started traveling alone to Europe, I had my fair share of one-night stands with Europeans, who also were intact. I even married a Frenchman, so I guess I’ve not only gotten used to sex with an uncircumcised penis, but I actually enjoy it.

And yes, there’s definitely a difference.

What’s it like having sex with a circumcised penis?

From an esthetic standing, a circumcised penis is better-looking. Again, penises, in general, aren’t super-attractive but if I had to choose, circumcised definitely wins in the looks category. But because we’re not talking about looks, I digress.

Sex with a circumcised penis is, oh, how should I say this… not very different from a dildo in how it feels. I’m basing this strictly on how it feels inside and not the technique of the man in question.

It’s simply a shaft that, when it slides in, is just there. Unless there’s clit stimulation — either manually or with a vibrator — that part of woman’s body is completely ignored, unless she’s on top. It’s when a woman is on top that she can manipulate the situation with her own body to reach that stimulation, but if she’s on the bottom or even doing doggy style, it’s just not happening.

