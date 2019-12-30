Kourtney Kardashian in Amazing Outfits

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian reality star, Kourtney Kardashian decided to set her Instagram account on fire! She posted a series of images, in which she showed off some fantastic pieces of her wardrobe.

The 40-year-old reality star posted several images on her Instagram profile. The first one was her in a gorgeous red and black dress with a seductive cleavage. She is posing in her house, which is also seen in the second picture, bit with some Christmas tree and Christmas decorations. In the second image, she showed off a fabulous green dress, with a thigh-high slit and a revealed back.

In the third image, she is seen wearing a red dress she wore during the Christmas party that took place on December 27. That is the annual Christmas celebration that the Kardashian Jenner family likes to throw every year. There were three more images in the series of snaps, and those were a little less glamorous than the previous three. She is showing the dresses in a different light, and you can see the green one upfront.

Many people had something to say. Bela Hadid, the model, was impressed with her, and she commented, “ur likeeeee realllyyyy pretttyyyyy.” Larsa Pippen and Adrienne Bailon also loved Kourtney’s looks, and they had nothing but praise to give to the reality star.

During the Christmas party, Kourtney Kardashian was seen with her family, her children, and her old lover, Younes Bendjima. The couple is apparently back together, and the reality star posted some images from the party, and Bendjima was amongst them. They were posing for a photo, and Bendjima had his hand around his girl’s waist. That way, the two confirmed that they are back together, and fans were over the moon with that information. Some of the comments were, “Yessss Younes is back,” and “Younesssss in da houseeee.”