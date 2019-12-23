Mariah Carey’s Twins Appeared in Her New Christmas Video, and It’s Adorable!

Mariah Carey (49), the artist whose song ”All I Want for Christmas Is You” from 1994, was one of the real hits in that year, and one of the most listened songs during the Christmas period, made a pleasant surprise with her new video. Moreover, she made a new re-make video of her classic hit by bringing her lovely twins, Monroe and Moroccan Canon, in front of the cameras.

Mariah has more than enough reasons to celebrate because her original hit ”All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now officially No. 1 on Billboard’s ”Hot 100” chart, for the first time since it was released. However, the new video is somewhat different, and it is mainly because of her sweet twins who show up in the video by popping out of a present box, which is correctly shown, as all children are a gift to their parents. The new video is set in a snow fairytale, with Santas, Snowmans, skates, and polar bears. Her twins had a circumscribed role, and they acted it all out professionally, with Moroccan doing breakdance. Monroe was perfectly matched with her mother’s original outfit in the video from ’94, as she wore a Mrs. Santa Claus dress. Besides, next to the twins, Mariah’s lovely dog Cha Cha featured the video too!

Moreover, the new video shares the title with the original song, but in fact, everything else is different. Mariah adds: ”We wanted to make a modern classic, something that was on our mind since the very beginning…Therefore, in a way, it is quite the opposite of the original video.” Also, technology changed a lot since the first video was produced, and the new footage looks far more professional and modern. Anyway, Mariah’s classic from the ’90s will always stay in our best memory, and it is indeed a soundtrack for Christmas.