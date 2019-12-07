Meghan Markle and Adele Had a Secret Meeting!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an announcement that they will be taking a six-week-long break from the royal duties. They want to focus on their family at the moment, and give more attention to their firstborn baby, Archie. They stated before how they want their son to have a normal life, and that requires a lot of work, considering the royal fame both of them possess.

Despite the royal break, an interesting photo surfaced the internet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Hubb Community Kitchen together. A photo of the royal couple and the famous British singer Adele was posted from that event on the @mykitchenwonders_faiza Instagram account.

The image was captioned with, “Very beautiful memories, with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Adele, the singer. So proud to be part of the Community Cook Book TOGETHER.” You can clearly see both the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex laughing with the group, and the singer Adele is also present and visibly smiling.

The women from the group are survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire that happened to years ago. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supported the community kitchen many times, and recently they two went accompanied by Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. Markle created a cookbook titled Together to support the women’s group. Adele is also a known supporter, and she makes frequent visits to the community kitchen.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, Adele was amongst those who congratulated the royal couple. She posted a selfie, holding a glass of champagne, and she wrote under her image on her Instagram account, “Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You’re the most beautiful bride. I can’t stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x”.

Meghan Markle posted several photos of her from her visit to the community kitchen, and she captioned the photos with, “Thank you, ladies, for the leadership and inspiration that your cooking and love of community brings to all those around you. We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do, and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings!”