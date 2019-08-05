NSFW Things That Are Totally Normal Now But Were Frowned Upon In the Past

Giving your gamgam a heart attack
The world was a different place 50 years ago. Men would have to don a suit for work while women would have wear heels with their skirt or dress — if they worked at all. Being married was an absolute necessity. Getting it on before marriage? Totally taboo.
Luckily, things change over time. As we head towards a more progressive future, casual conversations about sexuality are becoming more and more commonplace. Discussions that would have made women clutch their pearls and fan themselves back in the day are average brunch fare! There are plenty of behaviors that we don’t bat an eye at now that would have gotten us in trouble back then.
Redditors talk about some of the things we do now that were once considered obscene.
Yup
Being gay. (ChrisBenoit20)
Pubes
50 years ago, shaving was taboo. If a man showed up in a locker room shaved, he was considered a pedophile or a homosexual. If a man liked shaved women, for sure he was a pedophile. Not even porn stars would shave. (Sodium100mg)
Interrational Dating
Inter-racial relationships. As a proud Mullato boy enjoying the best of both worlds, still tryna find where the white women at (America_the_bootyful)
Butts and Stuff
Have you seen music videos these days?
Victoria’s Secret store windows. It’s not much of a secret anymore. (styalrt)
?!
BDSM (LilMissKS)
Body Mod
Tattoos on anything but sailors’ upper arms.
Piercings of things other than women’s earlobes.
Masturbation. (I’m sure we all did it, but we didn’t admit to it.) (JimDixon)
What What?!
Butt sex (Neverenough_time)
Clothing
Yoga pants. Wearing leggings as pants. (iamitman007)
Vag, Boobs, and Butt
“Douche bag!” The first time I heard this as an insult I was stunned. It was such a private, feminine thing growing up.
Cleavage- seriously. It was bad enough when necklines plunged in the clubs, bars, but at work? I never thought I’d see that in a professional office.
Anal. What? When I said something to my 20 something sons about how vulgar I found the anal sex jokes in a movie, they were all upset that I was such a prude. One said, ” Mom, it’s not 1972.”. I was 10 years old in 1972, but I got the point.
I thought (hoped) marijuana would be legal by now. (maybesomeday2)
Can you explain this to you grandfather?
Genital piercings (llcucf80)
XXX for the XX
Women having access to porn, prior to the internet it was only available in sordid sex shops; a woman alone would simply not enter such a place, mainly because some gross old man would pounce on you. Now we get to look at porn in private about what we want when we want. (Poullafouca)
Want more examples? Check out this thread and this one.
SHARE this with your older family members!
Original by Chewy Boese